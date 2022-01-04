Yoann Barbet sends message to QPR fans as he reflects on recent events at the club

Queens Park Rangers defender Yoann Barbet has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s supporters following his side’s recent display in the Championship.

The R’s backed up their dramatic victory over Bristol City by sealing all three points in their showdown with Birmingham City on Sunday.

Albert Adomah opened the scoring for QPR in the first-half of this particular fixture as he fired past Birmingham goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

Following the break, Chris Willock doubled his side’s advantage by netting his sixth goal of the season before Chuks Aneke halved the deficit for the Blues in the 75th minute.

QPR were able to see out the rest of the game as they moved up to fifth in the Championship standings.

Barbet, who has featured in every league game for the R’s this season, will now be looking to help the club book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend when his side host Rotherham United at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Ahead of this fixture, Barbet has taken to Instagram to thank the club’s fans for the support that they have recently illustrated during the club’s Championship fixtures.

The defender posted: “Good start to 2021.

“Thank you for your support once more.

“See you in the FA Cup.”

The Verdict

If QPR are to go on to achieve a great deal of success in the second-tier during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign, they will need to turn to some of their key players for inspiration.

Having now played 204 games at this level during his career, Barbet clearly knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods in the Championship and thus will be confident in his ability to help the R’s push on.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating (7.01) which has only been bettered by four of his team-mates at this level this season, Barbet has managed to form a fruitful defensive partnership with Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne in recent months.

If this particular trio continue to excel under the guidance of QPR boss Mark Warburton, the club could potentially secure a return to the top-flight later this year.