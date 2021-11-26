Yoann Barbet reacts to QPR’s dramatic victory over Huddersfield Town

Yoann Barbet has been a key player for Queens Park Rangers for a number of years now and is really thriving this season under Mark Warburton.

So many individuals in the Rangers squad have gone to new levels this season and Barbet is definitely one of the standouts in that regard. The 28-year-old has taken on a more senior role in the squad this campaign and is making a real impact in games from the left side of QPR’s back three.

The Frenchman took to Instagram to congratulate the goalscorer and show his appreciation to the supporters after QPR’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

He wrote: “Big win last night. Delighted for my friend Luke Amos. Amazing atmosphere last night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoann Barbet (@yoann_barbet)

Rangers travel to rock bottom Derby County on Saturday in what will be a much tougher trip than the league table suggests. Depending on other results the West Londoners could rise to third place this weekend but will have their work cut out against the whole-hearted Rams.

County have beaten Bournemouth and earned a draw at Fulham in their last two outings and will be pushing for back-to-back home wins when Warburton’s men arrive at Pride Park.

The Verdict

Quiz: 30 questions about QPR’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Who did QPR sign Charlie Austin from on an initial loan deal earlier this year? West Brom Wolves Southampton Newcastle United

Barbet has been a figure that has split opinion at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in recent years and has come on leaps and bounds with the freedom of Warburton’s three at the back system this term. In combination with Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie and Jordy De Wijs, Rangers have put together a reliable backline that has consistently built a platform for the likes of Ilias Chair, Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes to strut their stuff in the final third this season.

Finishing outside of the play-off places could be deemed a failure come the end of the season which is credit to how much Rangers have improved after achieving just two top half finishes in their six second tier campaigns since relegation from the Premier League.