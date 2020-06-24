‘Yet another recruitment masterstroke’ – Many Leeds United fans unimpressed by Phil Hay’s insight into individual

Jean-Kevin Augustin’s move to Leeds United has not worked out like anybody expected.

Leeds signed the 23-year-old with the view of him challenging Patrick Bamford for a starting berth and, hopefully, firing them to promotion.

However, the high-profile addition has managed just three cameo appearances from the bench and is yet to muscle Bamford from the starting line-up.

In Augustin’s defence, he’s struggled with two hamstring injuries since arriving in West Yorkshire, with the Frenchman’s body clearly not matching up to the demands of Marcelo Bielsa.

And, Phil Hay at The Athletic has offered a fresh view on Augustin, claiming he can’t see the Whites extending Augustin’s loan beyond June 30th because of his failure to get fit enough to feature.

Leeds seem to think they have until June 30 to extend JKA, because it's a loan (not him out of contract). Regardless, I'd be surprised if they do extend given that he's not fit. But he is still in Leeds. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 23, 2020

That update has led to a sea of frustration on Twitter, with Leeds fans clearly disappointed with how his loan has gone.

Nobody is out of the firing line, with Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta mentioned, as well as others questioning Augustin himself.

Here, we dive into the reaction…

Not feeling it Phil, JKA body obviously can’t take the stress & strain of bielsa’s regime — 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙤 (@Jacko__LUFC) June 23, 2020

How can a 23 year old be so unfit sounds like when we signed him he was about 10% fit and even after 3 months bielsa fitness programme hes still nowhere near joke of a signing really for the price we would be paying — Danieljamesrose (@danieljamesros2) June 23, 2020

Send him back now if he’s unfit put Edmondson on bench if he’s fit 🤔if he’s fit dear lord we seem to never have anyone fit up front shocking for a club wanting promotion second season on trot 😬😬 — Kenny Brown (@kennybrown1964) June 23, 2020

Bamford or bust — Davidh (@davidh_lufc) June 23, 2020

Get shut, give @Ryan_edmondson9 a chance to prove himself. — Calvin Waite (@Calvywalvy2388) June 23, 2020

Is he not fit or injured? Surely AR needs to question Orta's choice here! Yet another questionable signing! Your telling me we couldn't go for another striker with proven Championship experience? Bamfords work rate can be invaluable at times but surely he judged as a goalscorer? — k9myp (@k9myp) June 23, 2020

Spoilt for choice on striking options 🙄 — Mike Whorley (@mikewhorley) June 23, 2020

yet another recruitment masterstroke for an attacking player 🙄 — Matt Haynes (@MattHaynes06) June 23, 2020