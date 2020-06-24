Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Yet another recruitment masterstroke’ – Many Leeds United fans unimpressed by Phil Hay’s insight into individual

Published

9 mins ago

on

Jean-Kevin Augustin’s move to Leeds United has not worked out like anybody expected.

Leeds signed the 23-year-old with the view of him challenging Patrick Bamford for a starting berth and, hopefully, firing them to promotion.

However, the high-profile addition has managed just three cameo appearances from the bench and is yet to muscle Bamford from the starting line-up.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United?

1 of 11

Josh Warrington.

In Augustin’s defence, he’s struggled with two hamstring injuries since arriving in West Yorkshire, with the Frenchman’s body clearly not matching up to the demands of Marcelo Bielsa.

And, Phil Hay at The Athletic has offered a fresh view on Augustin, claiming he can’t see the Whites extending Augustin’s loan beyond June 30th because of his failure to get fit enough to feature.

That update has led to a sea of frustration on Twitter, with Leeds fans clearly disappointed with how his loan has gone.

Nobody is out of the firing line, with Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta mentioned, as well as others questioning Augustin himself.

Here, we dive into the reaction…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Yet another recruitment masterstroke’ – Many Leeds United fans unimpressed by Phil Hay’s insight into individual

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: