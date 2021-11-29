‘Yet another blunder’, ‘Ridiculous’ – Many West Brom fans react to January transfer update

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Robert Snodgrass is reportedly not in Valerien Ismael’s plans moving forward and is free to leave the club in January, which has caused a stir amongst many Baggies fans.

The Scotsman has featured seven times since Ismael took charge at the Hawthorns but has fallen out of favour completely in recent weeks, not being named in a single matchday squad since early November.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Albion are now ready to offload Snodgrass in January as he is no longer part of the French coach’s plans.

The 34-year-old is out of contract anyway in the summer but he is reportedly one of the highest earners in the club, so it would make sense for them to look to get him off the wage bill as soon as possible.

Snodgrass was signed from West Ham United by Sam Allardyce back in January but has not contributed either a goal or an assist for the Baggies in his 15 appearances since.

30 questions about West Brom’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 1. Who does Charlie Austin currently play for? Reading QPR Luton Millwall

The news of the club’s stance on the Scotland international has proven a talking point among West Brom fans, with some pleased and others debating what it says about the manager.

Read their reaction here:

That is not good news Albion, the manager should be man enough to accept criticism, especially from experienced players! — David Burgess (@DavidBurgess525) November 28, 2021

Ridiculous decision, Clearly Val can’t take criticism. It’s time he was removed. — dodgerrrr0207 (@dodgerrrr0207) November 28, 2021

Hes 34 injury prone and let’s be honest he’s been poor. Move him off the wage bill if at all possible. — Jack Ormrod (@JWba1996) November 28, 2021

Move him on, does not add anything, is no central midfielder, liked him as an attacking winger many years ago, but would rather we blood a youngster #WBA #Wbafc — BoingBoingBaggie (@BaggieBoing) November 28, 2021

He’s been a terrible signing for us. Hardly ever fit, then very poor when he has played. — Ben Silk (@TheMapReader) November 28, 2021

Had it him can’t see many takers — jay (@Jaywba1982) November 28, 2021

No team will want to pay his excessive wages , yet another blunder by our recruitment department — Derek Poulton (@DerekPoulton) November 28, 2021