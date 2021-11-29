Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Yet another blunder’, ‘Ridiculous’ – Many West Brom fans react to January transfer update

Published

36 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Robert Snodgrass is reportedly not in Valerien Ismael’s plans moving forward and is free to leave the club in January, which has caused a stir amongst many Baggies fans. 

The Scotsman has featured seven times since Ismael took charge at the Hawthorns but has fallen out of favour completely in recent weeks, not being named in a single matchday squad since early November.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Albion are now ready to offload Snodgrass in January as he is no longer part of the French coach’s plans.

The 34-year-old is out of contract anyway in the summer but he is reportedly one of the highest earners in the club, so it would make sense for them to look to get him off the wage bill as soon as possible.

Snodgrass was signed from West Ham United by Sam Allardyce back in January but has not contributed either a goal or an assist for the Baggies in his 15 appearances since.

The news of the club’s stance on the Scotland international has proven a talking point among West Brom fans, with some pleased and others debating what it says about the manager.

Read their reaction here:


