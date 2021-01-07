‘Yes please’, ‘Would be a great addition’ – Many Derby fans react as situation concerning in-demand Leeds player is clarified

Derby County are one of a string of sides reportedly interested in taking Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts on loan until the end of the season, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

The 21-year-old helped the Whites secure promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship last season but has fallen out of favour since Marcelo Bielsa’s side joined the top flight.

It seems Derby are looking to capitalise on the situation as, according to The Athletic’s Ryan Conway, the Rams are one of multiple second-tier clubs keen on signing Roberts on loan until the end of the 2020/21 campaign – with Bournemouth linked as well this month.

Wayne Rooney’s side have looked short of attacking options through the first half of the season, with a lack of goals one of the reasons why they’re in the bottom three and support clearly needed for summer arrival Colin Kazim-Richards.

Bielsa was tight-lipped when speaking on Roberts’ situation after the defeat to Tottenham earlier this month, only noting he was “unavailable at the moment” when pressed on his absence from the playing squad.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Derby County players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Polish striker, left for Tottenham, now retired Darren Bent Malcolm Christie Grzegorz Rasiak Kenny Miller

Over the past few years, the relationship between Leeds and Derby has been a very frosty one and the clarification that the East Midlands club have a concrete interest in Roberts has drawn an interesting reaction from many fans.

Read their reaction here:

Really not sure Tyler Roberts is the type of player we need. We need a clinical striker and I’m not sure that he’s that https://t.co/vTps0hUoZZ — DCFCHub (@DcfcHub) January 6, 2021

I’d take him but there’s better options — isaac🇸🇧 (@Isaacburrows_4) January 6, 2021

Yes — Ben Kirby (@butch_ben) January 6, 2021

Tyler Roberts would be bloody perfect for Derby! Can play out wide, is a presence up front. Just needs a run of games#dcfcfans #dcfc https://t.co/RSaq0xzu9e — Justin Peach (@JustinPeach27) January 6, 2021

He would be a great addition but can’t see Bielsa letting him go out! — Scott Bish (@scootbish) January 6, 2021

Would happily welcome this signing — Christopher Hill (@Chrissyh2711) January 6, 2021

Decent that. Bet it doesn’t happen 🤦‍♂️ — THE Lewis Howkins (@Lewis_Howkins) January 6, 2021