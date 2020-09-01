‘Yes please!’ – These Derby County fans digest transfer talk involving Leeds United player

Derby County are interested in signing Leeds United attacker Tyler Robers this summer as they plan for an assault on the play-offs, as per a report from The Times.

The men from Pride Park missed out on the top six last season but in the second half of the campaign, they showed some really positive signs.

Phillip Cocu will be aiming to build on that this summer window, then, and it seems as though he is eager to bolster his attack.

Roberts, then, could be an arrival from rivals Leeds United as the Whites prepare for the Premier League, with the likes of Rodrigo coming in and likely bumping Roberts down the pecking order.

Derby fans, meanwhile, have had plenty to say in response to this transfer rumour so let’s take a look at some of what has been said in light of it all.

Certainly, it seems a fair few are excited about the prospect:

Tyler Roberts yes please #dcfc — shay (@RainfordShay) August 31, 2020

Would definitely take Tyler Roberts on loan, would be a class addition to the squad.. Would Leeds actually do business with us? Based on how we develop young players, you’d hope so. #DCFC #LUFC — Dan Green (@Daramsta17) August 31, 2020

The Times reporting #dcfc are in for Tyler Roberts at Leeds. Yes please! I would be surprised if #lufc were to let him leave though, even on loan. Should be part of their first team plans this season IMO. — 11 Points 🐏 (@11pts1win) August 31, 2020

Very, very good in the penultimate game of the season against us – believe he set up the last goal. Although been withdrawn from the latest Wales, injury prone. — Hedley Hardcastle (@hedshardcastle) August 31, 2020

Injury prone mate… — DEL Boy 1884 (@1884Boy) August 31, 2020

I would he would fit nicely — FUT TRADER – SQXBY (@fut_sqxby) August 31, 2020

Seen on here that he’s got poppadom knees or something.

Was immense against us at our place though. — Tom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@tomDcFc20) August 31, 2020