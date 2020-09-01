Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Yes please!’ – These Derby County fans digest transfer talk involving Leeds United player

Derby County are interested in signing Leeds United attacker Tyler Robers this summer as they plan for an assault on the play-offs, as per a report from The Times.

The men from Pride Park missed out on the top six last season but in the second half of the campaign, they showed some really positive signs.

Phillip Cocu will be aiming to build on that this summer window, then, and it seems as though he is eager to bolster his attack.

Roberts, then, could be an arrival from rivals Leeds United as the Whites prepare for the Premier League, with the likes of Rodrigo coming in and likely bumping Roberts down the pecking order.

Derby fans, meanwhile, have had plenty to say in response to this transfer rumour so let’s take a look at some of what has been said in light of it all.

Certainly, it seems a fair few are excited about the prospect:


