‘Yes please’, ‘Questionable price’ – Many Watford fans react to reported interest in Premier League player

A number of Watford supporters have been reacting to the latest reports from the Mirror that the Hornets are potentially interested in making a summer move Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

The Hornets will be aiming to bolster their attacking options as they prepare for life back in the Premier League next term, and according to the Mirror, they are considering making a move for Nketiah.

That comes with it being believed that his current contract situation has opened the door for a potential exit this summer due to him entering the final year of his deal.

It is being reported that the Gunners are open to selling him this summer to ensure that they do not lose him on a free transfer next summer. However, according to the Mirror, Arsenal are going to demand a fee of around £15 million if they are going to be convinced to cash in on the forward during the transfer window.

Nketiah has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal as the season has progressed but he did manage to make 17 Premier League appearances in which he score two goals. A move away from the Gunners might be the best thing for the forward as he needs to get more regular game time under his belt over the next few years.

Many Watford fans were feeling that it could be a potentially good signing for the Hornets to make this summer, although some were not convinced that he is worth the £15 million that Arsenal are going to be demanding for him.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


