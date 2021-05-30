‘Yes please’, ‘Questionable price’ – Many Watford fans react to reported interest in Premier League player

A number of Watford supporters have been reacting to the latest reports from the Mirror that the Hornets are potentially interested in making a summer move Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

The Hornets will be aiming to bolster their attacking options as they prepare for life back in the Premier League next term, and according to the Mirror, they are considering making a move for Nketiah.

That comes with it being believed that his current contract situation has opened the door for a potential exit this summer due to him entering the final year of his deal.

It is being reported that the Gunners are open to selling him this summer to ensure that they do not lose him on a free transfer next summer. However, according to the Mirror, Arsenal are going to demand a fee of around £15 million if they are going to be convinced to cash in on the forward during the transfer window.

Nketiah has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal as the season has progressed but he did manage to make 17 Premier League appearances in which he score two goals. A move away from the Gunners might be the best thing for the forward as he needs to get more regular game time under his belt over the next few years.

Many Watford fans were feeling that it could be a potentially good signing for the Hornets to make this summer, although some were not convinced that he is worth the £15 million that Arsenal are going to be demanding for him.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Final year of his contract so can’t see it being that high a fee,but would add quality without a doubt. — pommie (@pommieben) May 29, 2021

Yes please — Ryan Durham (@duzza007) May 29, 2021

For me if we were to do this I would be doing it as a loan with a option to buy of £10m and if he scores 8+ goals then I’d sign him https://t.co/vzUqPqCMp2 — James (@jaaaaammessss) May 29, 2021

Would want him (because sorry lads, we can’t just expect to sign a prolific, proven goalscorer), but then again, £15 million is for sure too much, especially as he’s going into the last year of his contract https://t.co/qTZtI5o7B1 — WFCAdam🐝🐝🐝 (@WatfordOpinions) May 29, 2021

Like the player, questionable price. Definitely worth testing the waters though. #WatfordFC https://t.co/EPCMVRFTsz — Watford Analytics (@JordanWiemer) May 29, 2021

No better than JP 🇧🇷 would rather we spent more money on a starting striker otherwise just invest in more needed positions https://t.co/Rvm6QlSSpc — JoshWFC 🇧🇷 (@wfc__josh) May 29, 2021

Don't mind this, Bit much at £15m but that's what you get for a Young English player https://t.co/Fd4XqiNpAV — Frank (@FrankieHolliday) May 29, 2021

If we're going to go all out for a striker, I'm perfectly happy going for someone like Nketiah who is very talented and still has improving to do. https://t.co/Aj1Rh7JlOp — Sean (@WFCSean) May 29, 2021

Definitely the kinda deal we should be doing. But not for that price https://t.co/skYrPfsMQY — • (@louorns) May 29, 2021