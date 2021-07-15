Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Bournemouth

‘Yes please’ – Plenty of Bournemouth fans react as Cherries strike Newcastle United agreement

Published

5 mins ago

on

Championship side AFC Bournemouth have agreed a loan deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman according to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam, although this move is currently being held up by Martin Dubravka’s injury.

32-year-old Dubravka is currently in the process of returning from international duty after representing Slovakia at this year’s European Championships.

Although previous reports had stated he was given time to recover following the tournament, Sky Sports are now reporting he has sustained a foot injury and this is holding up a potential deal between Bournemouth and Swansea.

Woodman was not called up to the England squad this summer but enjoyed a reasonably successful spell at Swansea City last season, making 45 Championship appearances, impressing many in Wales, coming agonisingly close to promotion and has now potentially earned himself another temporary move to the second tier.

With Asmir Begovic being omitted from the Cherries’ training camp in Marbella due to an injury and Scott Parker’s side not bringing in a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale and Artur Boruc since their departures last summer, now could be the time to add another goalkeeper to their ranks.

But after this mixed news regarding Woodman, how do Bournemouth fans feel? We take a look at some of their latest Twitter reaction.


