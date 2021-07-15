‘Yes please’ – Plenty of Bournemouth fans react as Cherries strike Newcastle United agreement

Championship side AFC Bournemouth have agreed a loan deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman according to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam, although this move is currently being held up by Martin Dubravka’s injury.

32-year-old Dubravka is currently in the process of returning from international duty after representing Slovakia at this year’s European Championships.

Although previous reports had stated he was given time to recover following the tournament, Sky Sports are now reporting he has sustained a foot injury and this is holding up a potential deal between Bournemouth and Swansea.

Woodman was not called up to the England squad this summer but enjoyed a reasonably successful spell at Swansea City last season, making 45 Championship appearances, impressing many in Wales, coming agonisingly close to promotion and has now potentially earned himself another temporary move to the second tier.

With Asmir Begovic being omitted from the Cherries’ training camp in Marbella due to an injury and Scott Parker’s side not bringing in a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale and Artur Boruc since their departures last summer, now could be the time to add another goalkeeper to their ranks.

But after this mixed news regarding Woodman, how do Bournemouth fans feel? We take a look at some of their latest Twitter reaction.

Don’t know if to be excited it may happen or gutted that it might not 😂#afcb — Liam B (@fm_iconic) July 14, 2021

This is a class move tbh. Although Begovic single-handedly gained us many points last season he is on way too much money. Get him off the wage bill and bring in the ‘keeper with the most clean sheets in the league last season. #afcb https://t.co/oWD7bF3dPH — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@lermability) July 14, 2021

Would rather give Travers a year as the No.1 tbh — Jamie (@jamie_price__) July 14, 2021

That would be a good move and would allow travers to do a full season out on loan https://t.co/xxwQNnXYom — American Cherry (@_USACherries) July 14, 2021

#afcb Shame that their keeper has got injured likely to scupper what would have been a great move for us, however does mean Asmir is going 🙁 — Ashley Grant (@ashleyafcb1) July 14, 2021

Begovic on the way out? — 🎗 Dan Hall 🎗 (@AfcbsLittleDan) July 14, 2021