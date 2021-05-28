Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Yes please’, ‘Not sure about this’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to rumoured interest in midfielder

Published

33 mins ago

on

Reading are believed to be interested in a deal to re-sign Alfa Semedo on loan from Benfica according to A Bola (via Sport Witness)

The midfielder spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan with the Royals, and made 40 appearances in total for the Berkshire-based side.

He chipped in with two goals and three assists in all competitions for Veljko Paunovic’s side, as they narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the Championship this term.

Reading finished seventh in the second-tier standings, after a poor run of form in the second-half of this year’s campaign saw them drop out of the play-off positions.

A Bola claim that Reading have been impressed with Semedo’s performances from this season, and are keen to reach an agreement to land his signature on loan.

However, Record report that other English clubs are interested in signing him, with Benfica hopeful of moving him on permanently this summer.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s rumoured interest in signing Semedo for the 2021/22 season.

