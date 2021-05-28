‘Yes please’, ‘Not sure about this’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to rumoured interest in midfielder

Reading are believed to be interested in a deal to re-sign Alfa Semedo on loan from Benfica according to A Bola (via Sport Witness).

The midfielder spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan with the Royals, and made 40 appearances in total for the Berkshire-based side.

He chipped in with two goals and three assists in all competitions for Veljko Paunovic’s side, as they narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the Championship this term.

Reading finished seventh in the second-tier standings, after a poor run of form in the second-half of this year’s campaign saw them drop out of the play-off positions.

A Bola claim that Reading have been impressed with Semedo’s performances from this season, and are keen to reach an agreement to land his signature on loan.

However, Record report that other English clubs are interested in signing him, with Benfica hopeful of moving him on permanently this summer.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s rumoured interest in signing Semedo for the 2021/22 season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

Play him in his correct position and I'd welcome it. Miracle Rino & Laurent went last season mostly injury free, low cost, known proposition, good backup. — Sean (@sean_rich96) May 28, 2021

Wouldn’t be against it at all. He was solid when he was played at CDM and is very good backup to Rino and Laurent. — Louis Stagg (@dinglouis_) May 28, 2021

Play him in his natural position then yes please — Ben (@bjturrner) May 28, 2021

He was actually okay when he played in CDM to be fair. But unless we are losing Laurent far from a priority position to fill. We don’t even have a LB at the club. — Chris Smith (@cjlsmith87) May 28, 2021

As a back up defensive mid definitely. As a starting attacking mid no way. — Alex 🇷🇸 (@alexr1871) May 28, 2021

Oh for Christ sake are you kidding me? I thought we’d got away with not paying a silly amount of money for him now I have to watch ANOTHER season of it? https://t.co/IijounNr65 — charlie (@dingcharlie_) May 28, 2021

Not sure about this. Didn't pull up many trees last season and was massively played out of position at times. Is there not any one in L1/L2 that are young and upcoming that can do a job? Screams of easy option to me #readingfc https://t.co/UxePaRfW1D — Dean Bennett (@DeanBennett1993) May 28, 2021