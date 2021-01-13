‘Yes please’ – Many Stoke City fans react to emerging transfer news involving Tottenham

Stoke City are hoping to add to their attacking ranks with the signing of Tottenham youngster Jack Clarke.

Michael O’Neill, whose team currently sit just two points outside the top-six in the Championship standings, has already been busy in the January window, capturing Rabbi Matondo from German outfit Schalke, and recently Rhys Norrington-Davies on loan from Sheffield United.

And now the Potters boss is looking to bolster his attacking numbers – with Football Insider reporting that the Spurs youngster is on the verge of joining on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Clarke has seen little first-team experience since making the big money move from Leeds United in the summer of 2019, making just three senior outings for Tottenham, but will be hoping to enhance his game-time by switching to the Bet365 Stadium.

If a deal is completed for the youngster, it’ll be a huge coup for the Potters, who would have beaten off competition from the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City and Middlesbrough.

Here’s how the Stoke supporters have reacted on Twitter to the potential arrival of Clarke:

With all these kids coming in, it won’t be a first team coach we’ll want it’ll be a headmaster — Steve Jervis (@jervissteve1) January 13, 2021

https://twitter.com/SCFCAbi_/status/1349306702357819392

A manager who buys in positions we need is so refreshing https://t.co/EYfJm1N03K pic.twitter.com/czPztOlHNt — Bills-eh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@StokeMatt_) January 13, 2021

Some signing this would be 🔥 https://t.co/00q7E0Grg3 — Gaz Hall 🔴⚪ (@GazHall8) January 13, 2021

Someone must be leaving & it shows O’Neill is not happy with our wingers https://t.co/DaP4iiHkuh — Adam Boulton (@StokieBoulton79) January 13, 2021

If we pull this off this is a class window so far . https://t.co/cvBki5RIkU — Toby (@Tobyybt) January 13, 2021

We goin full out👀 https://t.co/0GAWqY5hB5 — SCFC Harv928 (@ftblHarv) January 13, 2021

Jesus we are going for it aren't we. https://t.co/1IyLIaw8pN — Stoke Loud & Proud (@StokeLoudProud) January 13, 2021

We are signing everyone 😂😂😂 https://t.co/KYWNUESM4Y — Dan (@DannyPenfold) January 13, 2021

It’s like a new player every day. This window being taken very seriously by MON https://t.co/3iqsRmD8Od — Dom (@SCFC_dom) January 13, 2021