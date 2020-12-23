Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Yes please', 'Don't mess this up' – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are excited with recent transfer link

45 mins ago

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele according to The Guardian. 

The forward has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the League One side, as they look to challenge for promotion into the Championship.

Dembele has scored five goals in 19 appearances for Posh this season, who currently sit fifth in the third-tier standings.

It appears as though his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed though, with Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers also believed to be keen on a deal to land the forward’s signature in the January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest are currently sat 20th in the Championship table, and have struggled for a positive run of performances in the second-tier this term under the management of Chris Hughton.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to react to the news of Dembele being linked with a move to the City Ground.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..


