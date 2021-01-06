‘Yes please’, ‘Be very happy with this’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are excited as club linked with 25-y/o midfielder

Nottingham Forest are ahead of PAOK in the race to sign Filip Krovinovic during the January transfer window.

Forest are leading PAOK in the race to sign West Brom midfielder Filip Krovinović, according to reports from Greece. ✍️ Scored three goals and chipped in with four assists as Albion won promotion last season.#NFFC #WBA pic.twitter.com/4UVeLj05JF — George Harbey (@georgeharbey) January 6, 2021

The midfielder is currently on loan with West Brom for a second season after helping them to promotion from the Championship in the previous campaign.

However, Slaven Bilic’s sacking at The Hawthorns doesn’t seem to have helped the Croatian international, as Krovinovic has made just one substitute appearance since Sam Allardyce took over.

Therefore, the 25-year-old could return to parent club Benfica this month before sorting a loan elsewhere, and it had been thought that he would join Greek outfit PAOK.

But, reports have now claimed that the East Midlands outfit are now leading the chase for Krovinovic.

And, it’s fair to say that his potential arrival has excited Forest fans, which is understandable considering that he has won promotion and impressed at this level in the past.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Will be very happy with this 🔴⚪️#NFFC https://t.co/4W2YbX8GFE — NFFC FAN 🔴⚪️ (@KianHarper4) January 6, 2021

🤔 quite like this one…. good age, like the ball at his feet, breaks the play up high up the pitch, and willing to track back and collect the ball if needed – https://t.co/QIVsHH8kF0#NFFC https://t.co/hox4UO94Qb — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) January 6, 2021

Good player. I see him as more of an 8 than a 10. — DGB (@DGBCampbell) January 6, 2021

Yes please!!! Could finally dislodge Yates from the team??? #nffc — NFFCGlory (@NffcGlory) January 6, 2021

Impossible, he's an attacking player and under 29! — Alex Wilde (@AlexRWilde) January 6, 2021

Exactly the type of player we lack in midfield 👍 — Gary (@RedDogGary) January 6, 2021

Very good player who did well at Benfica before a bad injury.#NFFC — Kat Raggabinto (@raggabinto) January 6, 2021