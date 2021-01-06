Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Yes please’, ‘Be very happy with this’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are excited as club linked with 25-y/o midfielder

Nottingham Forest are ahead of PAOK in the race to sign Filip Krovinovic during the January transfer window.

The midfielder is currently on loan with West Brom for a second season after helping them to promotion from the Championship in the previous campaign.

However, Slaven Bilic’s sacking at The Hawthorns doesn’t seem to have helped the Croatian international, as Krovinovic has made just one substitute appearance since Sam Allardyce took over.

Therefore, the 25-year-old could return to parent club Benfica this month before sorting a loan elsewhere, and it had been thought that he would join Greek outfit PAOK.

But, reports have now claimed that the East Midlands outfit are now leading the chase for Krovinovic.

And, it’s fair to say that his potential arrival has excited Forest fans, which is understandable considering that he has won promotion and impressed at this level in the past.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


