‘Yes boss!’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club issues statement

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that they intend to appeal the 12-point deduction that has been handed to them for the 20/21 Championship season.

The Owls were given the sanction at the end of July and were told that it would apply to next season, with them set to start on the back foot compared to the competition in the second tier.

However, they have always claimed to be innocent and now that the written reasons behind the charge have been revealed, the Owls have used their official channels to confirm that they are going to challenge the deduction and try and get it overturned.

Certainly, it’s a bold play from the Owls who will want to avoid digging themselves a further hole but, at the same time, they have always said they are innocent and so it is sensible to see them making an effort to clear their names.

Owls fans have reacted to the news on Twitter, too, so let’s take a look at what has been said:

Yes boss! Go on mr chansiri! — Sergej Odström (@SergejOdstrom) August 17, 2020

Go on lads — Chris Milner (@CeeJayMilner) August 17, 2020

Good — Craig Mitchell (@craigmitch1971) August 17, 2020

100% behind club and chansiri 👍WAWAW 🦉 — Chris woolhouse (@wool_chris) August 17, 2020

So we have proof that EFL said we could do it when we did.. this could backfire — Kier Lawrence (@KierBLawrence) August 17, 2020

Probably be the end of next season before we hear the outcome of this appeal. Wendy. — Dan Smith (@dan_N_smith) August 17, 2020

As bad as we have been at some stuff. I could never envision we didn’t get approval for the transaction prior from EFL and to put it in relevant years accounts. ^ statement would seem the most logical explanation of what happened here. Behind the club on this one 100%. 🦉 — Andrew Fox (@Afoxich) August 17, 2020