Sheffield Wednesday News

‘Yes boss!’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club issues statement

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that they intend to appeal the 12-point deduction that has been handed to them for the 20/21 Championship season.

The Owls were given the sanction at the end of July and were told that it would apply to next season, with them set to start on the back foot compared to the competition in the second tier.

However, they have always claimed to be innocent and now that the written reasons behind the charge have been revealed, the Owls have used their official channels to confirm that they are going to challenge the deduction and try and get it overturned.

Certainly, it’s a bold play from the Owls who will want to avoid digging themselves a further hole but, at the same time, they have always said they are innocent and so it is sensible to see them making an effort to clear their names.

