‘Yes, as long as he keeps this form up’ – Many Birmingham City fans debate 35-year-old’s future

Many Birmingham City fans have debated the future of Lee Camp, who has returned to form since the turn of 2020.

Camp is currently in his second spell at St. Andrews having joined the club ahead of the 2018/2019 season, and he has since played over 70 games in all competitions.

Last season’s preferred option between the sticks, Camp started this term in similar vein, but a slight dip in form would see him lose his place to youngster Connal Trueman.

Trueman impressed but given his lack of first team experience, was replaced by Camp again over the festive period, and the latter has not looked back since, producing some find performances.

At the age of 35 though, Camp will see his current contract expire this summer, and question marks remain over his future at the club.

Looking into his season and future in the Midlands, Football League World’s Ben Crump asked fans whether or not they would hand the keeper another season.

Via Facebook group Birmingham City From the Cradle to the Grave, fans responded to the question: “Should we hand Camp one more year as first choice keeper after latest form?” – and below are some of the replies.

Bob Williams: Yes

Stephen Plant: Yes

Craig Garbett: A year contract but cannot guarantee first choice

Colin Smith: Definitely give him another year, but we need to look forward for a replacement

James BCFC Gough: One more year but not be first choice

Kevin Pugh: Yep, get the nod from me

Ian Barclay: Not first choice but he should certainly get an extension

Paul Ede: Yes, as long as he keeps this form up

Ute Ubo: One year

Barry Stanley: Yes