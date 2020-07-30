YEP insider streamlines where Leeds United’s transfer focus lays

Graham Smyth, Leeds United reporter for the Yorkshire Evening Post, has outlined the exact areas the Whites hope to improve upon this summer in the transfer window.

The men from Elland Road are heading back to the Premier League and fans are naturally excited to see their side on collision course with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Indeed, it’s exciting times for the Whites but they do need strengthening, and Smyth has revealed on Twitter where the club are aiming to add new faces:

As you'd expect, competition/back-up for Bamford, the same for Hernandez, at least one CB, another midfielder. If Kiko Casilla goes (still an if) then another keeper will have to come in. https://t.co/mcKXWIFbLW — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) July 30, 2020

Four or even five new signings should be expected this summer, then, and it looks as though players down the spine of the side are being focused on.

The Verdict

Certainly, you can’t argue with the areas being looked at either.

Patrick Bamford, and Tyler Roberts, absolutely need competition whilst Hernandez will too, especially given his age and the rigours of a Premier League season.

Defence is perhaps the biggest area needing work right now, with Ben White back at Brighton and Gaetano Berardi out for the coming campaign, or at least most of it, whilst Kiko Casilla’s future is far from certain too in goal.

Leeds, though, have great pull and you can bet some good players will arrive at the club in the coming weeks.