Derby County defender Eiran Cashin joked that he had been waiting 15 years to foul Louie Sibley after he was booked for bringing down his former teammate on Tuesday night.

The Rams continued their decent start to the season by picking up a point from a 1-1 draw with fellow newly-promoted side Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

The hosts had gone ahead through Dane Scarlett, but Nathaniel Mendez-Laing struck to ensure Derby left with a point.

Louie Sibley comes up against former club Derby County

The game saw Sibley come up against his former club, with the versatile 23-year-old having come through the ranks at Derby before making over 150 appearances until he left following his deal expiring this summer.

Sibley would then join Oxford, so this was the first time he had come up against the Rams in his entire career, with the U’s bringing him on for the final 20 minutes.

And, whilst he couldn’t win the game for his side, Sibley did get involved in the action quickly, and he won a foul for Oxford, and drew a booking for Cashin, with a bit of play.

Eiran Cashin reacts to Louie Sibley message

Sibley shared an image of Cashin’s foul on his Instagram story, and he tagged the player, as well as putting the eyes emoji and a waving hand, indicating he had beaten him.

That brought a funny response from the Irishman, who joked that it was the ‘best yellow card I’ve ever gotten’, before stating that it was ‘15 years in the making’.

That’s in reference to how long the duo have known each other, as they both joined Derby as kids before working their way through the academy and breaking into the first-team, so they’re sure to be close friends.

Eiran Cashin and Derby County will be pleased with Oxford United point

Oxford have been very good at home since their promotion to the Championship, and they’re actually yet to taste defeat in the second tier on their own patch this season.

That is a run that stretches to six games, with Norwich City, Burnley and West Brom three of the teams to have gone to Oxford, so it shows they are doing a lot right under Des Buckingham.

Therefore, the draw represented a good point for Derby, and Paul Warne will be pleased with how his side played, particularly after losing an early goal. They bounced back well from that setback, and they were the side more likely to be pushing for a winner as the game went on.

Derby County Last Five Results Opposition Result Norwich City (H) 3-2 Loss Sunderland (A) 2-0 Loss QPR (H) 2-0 Win Millwall (A) 1-1 Oxford United (A) 1-1

Obviously, there are still areas to improve, but Derby have been very competitive following their return to the Championship, and they have shown enough to suggest they will be able to avoid getting sucked into a relegation fight.

But, Warne won’t be looking too far ahead, and he will instead be focusing on the next game, which comes on Saturday as they welcome Hull City to Pride Park.