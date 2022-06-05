“Yeah, absolutely” – Carlton Palmer reveals thoughts on weather West Brom should continue pursuit of influential Derby player

Steve Bruce will be tasked with securing a return to the Premier League during the 2021/22 Championship campaign at West Brom, after a disappointing campaign last time out.

Bruce, who took charge at The Hawthorns after Valerien Ismael was dismissed in February, saw his side slip away and finish 10th, eight points adrift of the Championship play-offs.

Already strengthening the squad with the arrival of John Swift, the Baggies had been linked with Derby County’s Tom Lawrence too, however, it remains to be seen if a move for the Rams’ creative option will be hindered by the arrival of the Reading man.

Asked if the Baggies should continue to pursue a deal for Lawrence despite the addition of Swift, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “Yeah, absolutely.

“Like I said, it’s a tough, tough League. You need a good squad. And that’s been proven, the clubs that have got promoted, they’ve added strength in depth.

Quiz: 23 things literally every West Brom fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 What year were West Brom founded? 1868 1878 1888 1898

“So yes, of course, Steve needs to get a good squad together. And you look at the team. They were well short of the playoffs in a points tally, so they need to improve the squad and make the squad stronger.”

The verdict

Lawrence is a top-level performer in the Championship and has displayed that for many years wearing the colours of Derby.

An excellent ball carrier who shines in the final third, he also has excellent levels of versatility which can only be of benefit to the club he eventually ends up at.

Taking the captaincy at Pride Park this season, he has proven to be an excellent leader this year for the Rams, playing an integral role in the development of the younger players in the squad, whilst helping to create a feel-good factor around the club.

A player that could even cut it in the Premier League, a move for Lawrence would be a good one from the Baggies.