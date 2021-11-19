Yates starts: The predicted Blackpool XI to face Swansea on Saturday

Blackpool will be looking to continue their impressive season so far by picking up three points at Swansea City tomorrow afternoon.

Of course, it won’t be easy against Russell Martin’s men who have quickly got on board with the style of play the new boss has demanded.

Nevertheless, Neil Critchley’s side have picked up results regularly this season, so they will fancy their chances in Wales and here we look at the XI he is likely to go with…

Firstly, Daniel Grimshaw has done well since stepping up after Chris Maxwell’s injury, so he will continue in goal.

Defensively, injuries to Richard Keogh and Luke Garbutt are not ideal, but Critchley still has a good back four to go with. James Husband and Jordan Gabriel will take up full-back roles, with Marvin Ekpiteta to carry on in central defence. He could be partnered by Daníel Grétarsson, who got some game time over the international break with Iceland.

Moving forward, the boss does have many more options. Kenny Dougall and Ryan Wintle have the energy to disrupt the possession-based game the hosts will adopt, so they should start in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, they will also give Sonny Carey the platform to be the creative spark on the ball for the team from his advanced midfield role.

Out wide, Keshi Anderson has started to make his mark in recent games, so he should continue, with Josh Bowler’s work-rate making him a good option down the right flank.

Up top, Gary Madine will perhaps understandably expect to keep his place after scoring a goal against QPR last time out, but the reality is that Jerry Yates offers more off-the-ball, which is going to be important against the Swans, so he should get the nod as the number nine.

Thoughts? What XI would you go with? Let us know in the comments below.