The past couple of seasons have seen the progress of Watford stagnate and a team that was once flying high in the Premier League are now struggling in the Championship.

For fans of the Hornets, this will be a concern, and they will be desperate to see their club return to the top flight sooner rather than later.

A key part of their hopes will be the transfer dealings, which will require many new additions as well as a handful of outgoings to supplement their financial position.

With no business currently achieved, the summer window may be a long ordeal. So, at Football League World we have identified some crucial areas Watford need to address before the August 30th deadline.

Imran Louza to leave permanently?

Imran Louza was signed from Nantes for a reported £8.5 million back in June 2021. However, since his arrival, it has gone all wrong with the midfielder making a minimal 60 appearances across his first three campaigns at Vicarage Road.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Lorient, the 25-year-old has had somewhat of a resurgence and the Hornets believe now is a suitable time to cash in on him.

As per Ouest-France, there are clubs in both France and Spain scouting the player with an interest in completing a deal in the coming weeks.

With a contract running until 2028, a suitable fee would have to arrive, but it seems likely that Louza has made his last appearance in the black and yellow of Watford.

Watford in danger of losing Yaser Asprilla

One element that you cannot question about Watford is their ability to sign young, dynamic attackers. In the past, we have seen it with Ismaïla Sarr and Richarlison, and Yaser Asprilla is the latest in line.

However, his remarkable performances over the past two years have begun to attract attention from some of Europe's top clubs and the Hornets' hierarchy will be concerned.

Yaser Asprilla 2023/24 Championship stats for Watford - from SofaScore Appearances 44 Goals 6 Shots per Game 1.7 Shots on Target per Game 0.6 Assists 7 Pass Success Rate 78% Dribble Success Rate 58% Duel Success Rate 48%

Manchester United and Brighton are the two English clubs leading the list, but there are a host of other interested parties, including AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

Whilst fans will know Asprilla could be crucial to any promotion hopes they may hold next year, the £30 million price tag placed on the Colombian would allow for significant investment elsewhere.

His undoubted Premier League quality makes it seem likely that we could see him in the top tier next season.

For Watford, it is important they sort out any potential deal before the 30th of August, allowing for sufficient time to identify and purchase a replacement.

A third departure that seems quite possible is that of Tom Ince. The winger was signed from cash-strapped Reading for a minimal fee of £50,000, but in all honesty, he has barely paid that off with his minutes in the side diminishing as last season continued.

Never able to live up to the prowess of his father, the 32-year-old is entering the latter stages of his career and his departure would make sense for both parties.

Whilst a League One move would seem most likely, it would not be beyond the realms that he would drop down to the fourth tier of English football and Watford should accept any offer that arrives for him.

Watford need to sign a new left-back

Whilst outgoings from Watford will be common, an area Tom Cleverley will have to target for new additions is left-back.

Last season's loan signing, Jamal Lewis, was rather underwhelming, so it was no surprise to see his option-to-buy clause not taken up by Watford. This has created a gap on the left-side of the defence that Cleverley needs to fill and Watford must go all out to sort a transfer out before the 30th of August.

Sheffield United's Ben Osborn has been tipped for a possible move to Vicarage Road, but as he's not an out-and-out left-back, Watford would surely be searching for more.

If youth was a priority, they could target Harrison Burrows, who has just come off the back of a stellar season at Peterborough United. In contrast, an experienced individual like Harry Toffolo would not go amiss, with the 28-year-old not featuring frequently at Nottingham Forest currently.

Whatever decision they make, a left-back is a must for next season, otherwise they will have to rely on their academy products.