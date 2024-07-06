Watford have seen plenty of players leave the club in recent weeks.

Ashley Fletcher, Ben Hamer and Jake Livermore have all departed following the expiration of their deals, and Ismael Kone has sealed a lucrative move to French giants Marseille.

Kone's departure should have helped the Hornets to raise a considerable amount of money, which is a positive for a side that may be keen to make a number of additions between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

They have already moved to bring in teenage Malian striker Mamadou Doumbia and Jonathan Bond, with the latter returning to Vicarage Road following a spell at LA Galaxy.

But there may be more work to do in the coming weeks, with inexperienced manager Tom Cleverley needing all the help he can get as he looks to enjoy a successful 2024/25 campaign in Hertfordshire.

Below, we take a look at what an ideal summer window could look like for the Hornets, following the signings of Doumbia and Bond.

IN: Nicky Cadden

Cadden may need to make the step up from League One if he made the move to Hertfordshire, but he's a player who has a decent amount of experience at left wing-back and could be a real force going forward from that position if he joins.

Cleverley will be keen to see his side push forward and be positive next term - and someone like Cadden who can contribute in the final third could be an ideal option at left wing-back.

He may not start regularly, but the left-sided player could be a good option to have off the bench, with a left wing-back needed following the end of Jamal Lewis' loan spell.

Proving to be an asset at Barnsley, it would be interesting to see if he could be valuable at Vicarage Road too.

IN: Lewis Travis

Striking the right balance in the middle of the park will be crucial for the Hornets, who may only operate with two central midfielders next term if they operate with a 3-4-3 system.

Ideally, Imran Louza will be a regular starter considering how much of an attacking threat he can be in the middle of the park.

He may require a more defensive player alongside him though - and Travis could be an excellent addition as a solid midfielder who has plenty of experience.

The Blackburn Rovers man could also be a leader in the dressing room, which is ideal for a club that have an inexperienced manager.

IN: Anass Zaroury (loan)

Burnley currently have a very interesting situation in their wing department, with the club arguably having a surplus of options in this area.

Jacob Bruun Larsen may not have returned, but Mike Tresor has joined permanently and Luca Koleosho can be an asset when fit, as well as Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Dara Costelloe, Wilson Odobert, Nathan Redmond and Anass Zaroury.

With all of these wing options in mind, the Hornets should be looking to target an audacious loan move for Zaroury, with the Moroccan showing his class during the 2022/23 promotion-winning campaign at Turf Moor.

If Tom Ince goes, recruiting a winger who could be a clear upgrade would be a good idea, and Zaroury could be a bigger threat than Ince was last term.

STAYS: Yaser Asprilla

Asprilla is a player that the Hornets' fanbase will be keen to cling on to after Kone's sale.

The South American showed real promise last term and was a valuable contributor in the final third, making him a valuable player to keep hold of.

Yaser Asprilla's 2023/24 campaign at Watford (All competitions) Appearances 47 Goals 6 Assists 8

With Emmanuel Dennis leaving after the end of his loan spell and Mileta Rajovic struggling at times last term, it seems sensible for the club's board to retain the attacking midfielder at this stage.

Kone's sale could have helped to balance the books and with Asprilla's contract not running out until the summer of 2026, the Hornets may not be under major pressure to sell him this summer.

If they do sell him, that would be a risk without the club bringing in an adequate replacement. For now, it would probably be sensible for the club to keep hold of one of their star attackers.

OUT: Tom Ince

Ince looked to be a good signing when he joined from Reading last year.

Paying only £50,000 for the winger, who was in form for much of the 2022/23 campaign, the winger was a low-risk addition.

However, he is yet to fully prove his worth at Vicarage Road and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him leave this summer, with Football Insider reporting back in January that the former Royal had been made available for a loan move away from the club.

Considering the fact he hasn't impressed and the fact there are youngsters coming through the youth system who could potentially be just as good as Ince in a year or two, cashing in on the 32-year-old would probably be a good idea.