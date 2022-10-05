Yaser Asprilla starts: The predicted Watford XI to face Swansea tonight

Watford are back in action tonight against Swansea City, looking keep the pressure on the top-six.

Slaven Bilic’s first fixture at the helm couldn’t have gone better for Watford, who were 4-0 winners at Stoke City over the weekend.

As a result of that there’s confidence flowing through the Hornets heading back to Vicarage Road to face Swansea.

Our graphic outlines how we think that Bilic will go for a similar XI, given the short turnaround from Sunday to Wednesday doesn’t allow him the opportunity to recover too many bodies.

A defensive unit of Daniel Bachmann, Mario Gaspar, Christian Kabasele, Francisco Sierralta and Hassane Kamara kept a clean sheet at the bet365 Stadium, whilst Kamara also chipped in with a 12th minute assist for Ismaila Sarr.

Hamza Choudhury and Edo Kayembe provided a shield for them at Stoke, forming a solid defensive setup that you wouldn’t want to move away from too much against Swansea.

Moving into the final third, it’d be brave of Bilic to consider the place of Sarr, Ken Sema or Keinan Davis, who were all on the scoresheet at Stoke. Perhaps the only question comes with Yaser Asprilla, who was replaced shortly before the hour on Sunday when the game was poised at 1-0.

However, after a convincing 4-0 win to get Bilic going, he’s surely not going to be tempted by any changes in personnel.

