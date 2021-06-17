Yannick Bolasie to return? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Middlesbrough in the next few weeks

Middlesbrough’s transfer efforts could be set to kick on in the coming weeks.

After a steady start to the summer it seems that Neil Warnock’s side are ready to really kick on and ensure that the squad are ready to challenge next time around.

The Teessiders finished 10th in the Championship last term and with several players moving on they know that they’ll need to fresh faces if they’re to progress.

So what could the next few weeks bring for the club in the transfer market? Here are two transfer developments to watch out for.

Yannick Bolasie to return?

The winger is weighing up his options ahead of a summer move.

Yannick Bolasie is certainly a player of interest for Middlesbrough after scoring three and creating four during a successful loan spell at the club last term.

A report from Teesside Live has claimed that the 32-year-old will take his time when deciding his future, and while a move to Teesside is a possibility, it seems like it could be a tricky one to pull off.

A new striker arrives

Middlesbrough are certainly going all-out to try and bring an attacker to the club this summer.

Rotherham United’s Michael Smith and Wycombe Wanderers’ Uche Ikpeazu are just two of the names who have been linked with a move to the club in recent weeks but with a return to pre-season training moving closer the hope is that these dealings could step up.

Neil Warnock is determined to bring in a couple of new strikers and so this is certainly one to watch in the coming weeks.