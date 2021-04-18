Yannick Bolasie sends frank message to Middlesbrough supporters following latest setback against QPR

Middlesbrough’s season looks like it has fizzled out in spectacular fashion.

Just a few weeks ago the club were firmly in the mix to challenge for a spot in the Championship play-offs as the club targeted promotion to the Premier League.

However things have gone off the boil in recent weeks.

Since winning against Preston North End a month ago, Neil Warnock’s side have lost four of their last five matches, taking just one point from a possible 15 available.

The latest result in that sequence was Saturday’s clash with Queens Park Rangers – a match which Middlesbrough lost 2-1.

Middlesbrough’s goal came through a Yannick Bolasie header, and taking to social media after the game, the Everton loanee was quick to point out that he takes no satisfaction with his place in the score sheet when the club failed to take the points.

Taking to Instagram, Bolasie said: “Scoring doesn’t feel good when you come home empty handed, team played well after going 2-0 down early but we couldn’t take our chances, but we kick on to the next match now & make sure we bring those points home.”

The verdict

Yannick Bolasie is really growing in influence at Middlesbrough.

The loanee is proving to be a popular figure both on and off the pitch as his leadership has really guided the club through a tricky time.

Whether he’ll stick around next season remains to be seen, but fans will surely be keen to see him return to the club on a permanent basis.