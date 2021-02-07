Yannick Bolasie reacts to Glenn Murray’s impressive recent showing for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest picked u an important three points on Saturday, as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over relegation-threatened rivals Wycombe Wanderers.

Glenn Murray netted a brace before Anthony Knockaert netted their third goal of the game to see Forest pick up their second successive win in the Championship.

That win means that Forest are now sat 18th in the Championship table, and are four points clear of the relegation zone, which will make for pleasing reading for the club’s supporters.

The City Ground faithful will be delighted with Murray’s contribution against the Chairboys as well, with the experienced forward scoring his first goals for the Reds.

Murray signed on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in the January transfer window, after previously struggling for game time with Watford earlier this term.

The 37-year-old was clearly delighted to pick up the win against Wycombe though, as he posted an image of himself in good spirits during the victory at Adams Park.

Middlesbrough’s Yannick Bolasie was quick to respond to Murray’s performance on the day, and highlighted the forward’s ability by claiming that ‘class is permanent’.

Murray and his Nottingham Forest team-mates are set to return to action on Saturday, when they take on AFC Bournemouth at the City Ground, in what is certain to be a tricky test up against the promotion-chasing Cherries.

The Verdict:

It’s the prefect start to life with Nottingham Forest.

Murray would have had his doubters after signing for the Reds, with the forward being 37, and having struggled for consistent game time in recent months, you can understand their previous concerns.

But Murray has shown that he can still perform to a high standard in the Championship, and I think it’s a shrewd bit of business by Chris Hughton to sign the experienced forward.

If he can build on this performance, then Nottingham Forest supporters shouldn’t have any concerns about potential relegation into League One.