Yannick Bolasie provides fascinating insight into Middlesbrough preparations

Middlesbrough’s Yannick Bolasie has given fans an insight into his pre-match routine by sharing a series of clips of Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNBGsHyDvVv/

The on-loan Everton man is regularly on social media and interacting with fans, and his latest update will surely interest Boro supporters as he showed how he prepared for the recent 2-0 win over Preston.

Initially, Bolasie is watching clips of North End, and particularly the defenders that he was expecting to come up against.

After that, the 31-year-old speaks to teammate Neeskens Kebano, urging him to run at youngster Sepp van den Berg, given his lack of experience.

As well as that, Bolasie shows how he went through his pre-match exercises before meeting the group, whilst he also caught up with Preston chairman Peter Ridsdale, who he knew from his time at Plymouth earlier in his career.

Bolasie signs off with a short review of the game, which Neil Warnock’s side won fairly convincingly against ten men.

A defeat to Millwall since has left Boro six points off the play-off places with just eight games to play, so the Teesside outfit need to win the crucial game against Bournemouth on Good Friday.

The ultimate 2021 Middlesbrough quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What year were the club founded? 1866 1876 1886 1896

The verdict

This is an example of how social media can be used positively by players, as this will really interest football fans as it gives you a look at how a professional prepares.

Bolasie comes across very well in this, as it shows he is someone who loves the game.

Now, the challenge for him and his Boro teammates is to get back to winning ways later this week, in what is a massive fixture for both sides.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.