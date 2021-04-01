Yannick Bolasie issues honest thoughts on Middlesbrough future

Yannick Bolasie says is he is focusing on his performances this season rather than thinking about a potential extended stay at Middlesbrough.

Bolasie joined Boro on loan from Everton for the remainder of the season back in January, and the winger has since made seven appearances for the club.

The winger has been handed six league starts by Neil Warnock, chipping in with two assists as Boro look to keep their play-off dreams alive by finishing in the top-six.

Having fallen completely out of favour at parent club Everton, Bolasie is incredibly unlikely to have a future at Goodison Park beyond this season.

But whether he impresses enough for Boro to want to give him a permanent deal this summer remains to be seen, and this is something that he is concentrating on above anything else.

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Bolasie said: “At the minute I’m just concentrating on what I’m doing, nothing as of yet for next season,” he says

“I’m sure the gaffer will come and have a chat so you never know and we’ll see what happens but I’m sure the gaffer will come when he’s ready.”

The Verdict

I’m not sure whether I’d be offering Bolasie a new deal if I were Boro.

He’s approaching the age of 32 and is likely to be on a hefty wage, so if you weigh up the long term, is it worth it?

Bolasie has been decent since joining the club without really pulling up any trees, although in fairness to him, he hadn’t played an awful amount of games before moving to Teesside.

If he can step his game up a notch or two before the end of the season, then he will give Warnock and the club something to think about.