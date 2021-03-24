Yannick Bolasie at Middlesbrough: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

With the summer transfer window approaching there’s plenty of decisions to be made at Middlesbrough.

Numerous players such as Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher are out of contract, but while outgoings will be a big consideration, there will also be plenty of work done on incomings.

One player who is bound to be in discussions is Yannick Bolasie.

The Everton man arrived at the club on loan during the January transfer window, and with his contract expiring in the summer, it means that there’s a big decision to be made on his feature.

Here we take a look at his Middlesbrough situation and assess what the future could hold.

How’s it gone so far?

Things have gone relatively well for Yannick Bolasie since moving to Middlesbrough.

The forward has been a first team regular under Neil Warnock having started six of the seven matches that he’s been fit and available for.

While failing to find the back of the net, the 31-year-old has provided two assists for his teammates and so Warnock will no doubt be relatively pleased with the performances of the experienced star.

What issues does he face?

While Bolasie has secured a spot in the starting XI, the question mark is what happens at the end of the season.

The Everton man is out of contract in the summer and that means that he’s free to discuss terms with any club with a view to joining in July.

Bolasie is on Premier League-level wages and that means that Middlesbrough could face a real challenge to convince him to join on a permanent basis with more lucrative offers likely to be on the table from elsewhere.

What’s next?

For Middlesbrough it’s a case of making a judgement call.

Yannick Bolasie has been decent since joining the club but has hardly done enough to consider breaking the bank to bring him in on a permanent basis.

That means that it’s likely that Neil Warnock and the club’s hierarchy will have to make a decision on what they deem to be an affordable offer to bring the player in.

Given that Middlesbrough are looking to cut their cloth accordingly it’s highly unlikely that they’ll break the bank to sign him, but if Warnock can convince Bolasie that his future is best-served at the Riverside Stadium then they may have a chance of signing of him.

But with plenty of other clubs likely to be keen it’ll be interested to see if the Teessiders can compete.