There are players that move to England, and you think, "I recognise that name. From what little I know about him, he's a mercurial talent".

The phrase 'mercurial talent' could not be any more applicable to Yann M'Vila, who rose remarkably through the revered ranks at Rennes before joining first Rubin Kazan, living the loan life at Inter Milan, and then making his bow across the English Channel at Sunderland.

M'Vila was part of the 'class of 1990' in Brittany, alongside the likes of Damien Le Tallec, Yohann Lasimant, Abdoul Camara and Yacine Brahimi, the latter of whom might be the only one of the quartet that you have heard of.

This crop of young Rennes talent tore up the youth leagues in France, winning the Tournoi Carisport, against some of the country's top academies, and the under-18 league championship in 2006/07.

M'Vila was the glue in the machinery; the midfield anchor; the conductor that kept the orchestra playing with his outstanding vision and technical ability.

But with such beauty came an ugly side - in both the positive and negative sense. He was nasty - hard, but fair - in the tackle. He bit into challenges, but that was what French football craved at the time, with the likes of Patrick Vieira, Emmanuel Petit, and Didier Deschamps.

The bad? A red card in just his second start for Rennes. Or a headbutt on Jamar Loza in his first appearance for Sunderland, in an under-21's match against Norwich City. Told you he was mercurial.

The making of the next Patrick Vieira

On M'Vila's return to the Rennes side in 2009, he never lost his place again. He never looked back, as he kept the midfield clockwork ticking.

Real Madrid and Liverpool cast jealous eyes on him in January 2011, but the Frenchman stayed put, netting himself a spot in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year, as well as a lucrative new contract that Rennes were desperate to hand their coveted starlet.

But things soured. And fast. M'Vila had been an ever-present the following campaign, but the over-expectant Rennes supporters were getting on the young man's back, even booing him during their game against Nice in April 2012.

Rennes were forced into a cut-price £13 million sale to Rubin Kazan in January 2013, but M'Vila's move to Russia was not one that he had thought particularly long and hard about.

Discontented, M'Vila went missing during Kazan's 2013/14 winter break, refusing to join up with the squad's warm-weather retreat in Turkey, instead choosing to spend the holiday season back in his native France.

This angered Rinat Bilyaletdinov, the Rubin manager, who thought that M'Vila already had his heart set on a move to Liverpool, who were sniffing around the midfielder once more.

The dispute heightened as Bilyaletdinov claimed that the Frenchman was "not at [Liverpool's] level" and would merely "sit on the bench" at Anfield.

“In January, M’Vila behaved badly,” Bilyaletdinov ruled. “One day he trained, one day he didn’t.“Maybe his agents had promised him something. He thought he was already in Liverpool.”

Inter, desperately needing a replacement for the dearly-departed darling Esteban Cambiasso, took an ambitious punt the summer that followed. They'd had Vieira before. How about someone who had been touted as his second coming?

It didn't go well. Just eight Serie A appearances, one bust-up with Roberto Mancini later, he was sent packing. Back to Russia he went, but Rubin would not welcome him with open arms,

Instead, he trained with Dynamo Moscow, but was not offered a contract, which may have had something to do with his trashing of his apartment in the Russian capital.

This troubled talent needed an arm around the shoulder; somewhere to hone his unlimited potential; somewhere to call home.

And so he wound up at Sunderland's door in 2015.

M'Vila was Sunderland's Wearside wonder

The aforementioned headbutt on Loza went under the radar. "It happened in an under-21's match, who's going to know?" - That was the thinking.

Those fears were quickly quashed as the Frenchman curled in a delightful free-kick against Aston Villa at Villa Park, before providing two assists for Steven Fletcher and Jeremain Lens' goals in a 2-2 draw with West Ham United in October.

Dick Advocaat, and, - following his sacking - Sam Allardyce, could not get enough. M'Vila played every minute that they could squeeze out of him.

His bustling, all-action play style, combined with his technical brilliance, was perfectly suited to the Premier League, as demonstrated by a man of the match performance in the Tyne-Wear derby between Sunderland and Newcastle United, which the Black Cats won 3-0, fuelled by a brilliant performance from the Frenchman.

By February 2016, it was mutually felt that M'Vila had to stay on Wearside. He had become too important to lose, especially after striking up a strong partnership in the engine room with the indefatigable Lee Cattermole, whose experience and leadership could perhaps be credited with M'Vila's improved headspace in his time at the Stadium of Light.

But by September, the window had slammed shut. M'Vila did not get his move, and he took his frustrations out on Instagram, posting to his story: "I called Sunderland but they are not picking up the phone why? My heart has broken".

The dream was over.

M'Vila wanted Sunderland return in 2024 - but it never came

Since then, M'Vila has been expectedly nomadic in his playing career, still looking for a permanent home.

He made peace with Kazan, returning to the side under Javi Gracia, but Alex Song's arrival meant that his game time would be limited, despite a new three-year contract in Russia.

That extension was cancelled in January 2018, when M'Vila signed for Saint-Etienne back in his native France, before three uninspiring seasons at Olympiakos settled him down in Greece

But the Greek league was not where his talents should be in display, and finally, in February, he made the move back into English football.

In an interview with Le Progres, M'Vila pined for a return to Sunderland, stating that the Black Cats were the only lower-league side he would drop below a top division for.

“I don’t need the money," he said. "I want to play. With all the respect I have for Ligue 2, I don’t see myself playing in this championship.

“There is only one club for which I would have agreed to return to the lower division; it is Sunderland, to help them return to the Premier League. I had an extraordinary year there."

But despite his best efforts, the Wearside outfit had decided to tread a different path, with young talent their desired way of getting back to the big time, and M'Vila himself decided that with their rejection, he would sign for a different second tier English club instead.

Yann M'Vila's 2015-16 Sunderland Season Stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 37 1 5 3,189 FA Cup 1 0 0 33 League Cup 2 0 1 180

M'Vila signed for West Brom - but it could be a mistake

West Brom - managed by M'Vila's former coach at Olympiacos Carlos Corberan - jumped at the chance to sign him, as the Baggies added to their quality midfield depth, which many Premier League sides would marvel at.

But could M'Vila have made a mistake? Here is a 33-year-old desperate for one last crack and one final chance to show that the limitless potential he dripped in all those years ago has not been wasted.

Jayson Molumby's injury meant that Albion needed another midfield body. M'Vila was available, free, and a proven quality. But he is a gamble.

That part is particularly pertinent when you think about the Baggies' current midfield double pivot - the excellent Okay Yokuslu, who still defies belief that he is not plying his trade at a higher level, and Alex Mowatt, who is the creator.

On the bench, the often-forgotten-about figure of Nathaniel Chalobah sits, with his Premier League class still bubbling away somewhere deep inside him.

Maybe Corberan sees M'Vila as that midfielder that he can bring off the bench to shore up a game, to put next to Yokuslu and try and battle away for the three points.

It'll be fascinating to see how M'Vila fares at the Hawthorns, whether he can dislodge either of Yokuslu or Mowatt, and whether he impresses enough for another gig next term.

But would he have got more opportunities at Sunderland?

Sunderland's lack of defensive midfield options could have seen M'Vila be a perfect fit

Despite Mike Dodds' side being more focused on harnessing and nurturing their youthful gems than looking for any real kind of nous or exceptional individual talent, M'Vila's experience could have proved a key asset for them in their quest to return to play-off contention.

Dan Neil has played as the deeper-lying defensive midfielder in recent games, while Pierre Ekwah has played as more of the dynamic box-to-boxer in the defeats to Norwich and Leicester.

Neil was the sole holder against Southampton, with teenagers Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg ahead of him, but a cool head could well have been useful on a frustrating day for the Black Cats, who twice hauled themselves level at St Mary's - only to fall 4-2 to a late Joe Rothwell double salvo.

Had M'Vila been in the middle of the park, he could well have offered a simpler range of passing and a serious amount of know-how in seeing the game - and the credible draw - out.

Furthermore, had Sunderland had M'Vila in the side, it would have meant that, from a tactical perspective, there would be less onus on Bellingham to cover every blade of grass - instead focusing more on linking play and making late box bursts as a goal threat.

That would allow for Neil or Ekwah to be the legs alongside M'Vila, who would thus become the playmaker, threading balls through the lines into the two eights, or into the channels for Mason Burstow to hare after.

However, the return of the prodigal son is over - for now - and so, as West Brom push for a Premier League return, M'Vila's talents have a stage to shine on once more.

Just how much of that mercurial edge does he have left?