Yan Dhanda and Leeds United: What do we know so far? Is a move likely to happen this month?

Swansea City have had a busy window so far, with Steve Cooper making a few additions as he looks to strengthen his squad for the run-in.

Whilst the focus is on incomings, the Welsh club are always vulnerable to losing their own players, and one man who is believed to be attracting interest is Yan Dhanda.

The attacking midfielder has entered the final 18 months of his contract, and the Daily Mail have claimed that a host of clubs are keeping tabs on the player, including Leeds United, Bournemouth, Atalanta and Marseille.

The chance to join the Whites in the Premier League may appeal to the creative 22-year-old, and here we provide you with the latest on the situation.

What do we know so far?

As touched upon, we know that Leeds are interested in Dhanda, and we know the fact his contract is running down puts the Swans in a difficult position if a new deal can’t be agreed.

Bringing in a forward-thinking midfielder appears to be a priority for Bielsa, although Leeds aren’t desperate to finalise any deals this month, given they are on course to stay in the top-flight.

Is a move likely to happen this month?

You’d have to say no.

Firstly, Dhanda is featuring pretty regularly for a Swansea side that are looking to win promotion, so it would make little sense to weaken the squad.

Whilst money talks, and the Swans hierarchy have shown they will cash in on players, Leeds aren’t really short on midfield options.

So, you would expect Dhanda to remain in Wales until the summer, when he will then be in the last year of his contract. So, a switch to Elland Road could still happen, but don’t expect it to happen in the next ten days.