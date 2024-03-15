Highlights Yakou Meite has expreseed sadness over Reading's situation.

Owners Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li are set to sell the training ground.

This could scupper a potential sale and leave the Royals in a dire situation.

Cardiff City attacker Yakou Meite has sent his best wishes to former club Reading amid a difficult time for the League One side, taking to X.

The Royals have endured some difficult times since owners Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li came in back in May 2017.

When they arrived, the Berkshire side were set to play a Championship play-off final.

Unfortunately for them, they lost that game and have declined ever since then, with on and off-field failures contributing to their downfall.

Relegated at the end of last term by a six-point deduction, the club are now in League One and further deductions have left the club in danger of heading back to League Two.

League One (18th-21st) (As of March 15th) P GD Pts 18 Reading 38 -6 39 19 Burton Albion 37 -18 39 20 Cambridge United 37 -19 39 21 Cheltenham Town 36 -20 34

However, that's the least of fans' worries at this stage, with many convinced that their club won't exist in a few months.

Keeping themselves in the third tier could be crucial to a potential takeover and because of that, tomorrow's clash against Cambridge United could be crucial.

However, a sale could now be made harder by the fact Yongge, Xiu Li and CEO Dayong Pang are intending to sell Bearwood Park, which is the Royals' training ground.

Mr Dai is currently in negotiations with Wycombe Wanderers regarding the training facility - and this news has left the Royals' supporters petrified of what that could mean for a takeover - with Chiron Sports Group reportedly pulling out of talks to purchase the club due to this development.

Meite on Reading FC's situation: "So sad to see what is happening"

A few former players have spoken out about the Berkshire outfit's situation, including Kevin Doyle and Tom McIntyre.

Both were loved by many fans, and so was Meite, who posted on X: "So sad to see what is happening at Reading.

"I really hope that everything will be resolved soon, all the fans and people working there don't deserve that. Always a royal."

Meite was a brilliant signing for the Royals, signing from PSG back in 2016 and registering a total of 47 goals and eight assists in 165 competitive appearances during his time at the club.

Fans even had a chant for him - and he remains an adored figure at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

It's rare for a player to speak out against their former employer, with that being Dai in this case.

But both McIntyre and Meite have now spoken out.

That just reinforces how bad the situation is for the fans, players and staff at the club.

If the situation wasn't so bad, these players probably wouldn't have felt the need to comment on the situation.

But it's clear that both love the club dearly, as well as Doyle, and are extremely sad to see what's currently happening to their former club.