Reading have confirmed that striker Yakou Meite will leave the club this summer after rejecting the offer of a new contract.

Meite joined the Royals from Paris Saint-Germain in July 2016 and after struggling for game time in his first season at the club, he joined French outfit Sochaux on a season-long loan the following summer.

But Meite established himself as a key player on his return to Berkshire, reaching double figures for goals in each of the next three seasons, with his best return coming in the 2019-20 season when he scored 17 goals in 45 games in all competitions.

Meite's last two years have been plagued by injury and after missing much of last season, he scored four goals and registered three assists in 27 appearances in all competitions this campaign, but he was unable to prevent his side's relegation to League One.

The Royals had been keen to keep Meite at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but after opting against a new deal, he will depart this summer after seven years at the club which saw him score 45 goals in 165 games in total.

Meite's exit comes amid significant uncertainty at the club with the managerial search still ongoing after the move to appoint Chris Wilder collapsed.

The Royals are reportedly in talks with former Southampton manager Ruben Selles, but after two points deductions in the last two seasons, the club are once again facing off-the-field issues after being charged with failing to play their players on time on three occasions last season, while owner Dai Yongge has been charged with causing the club to be in breach of EFL regulations.

What did Yakou Meite say?

After his departure from the club was confirmed, Meite took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to Royals supporters.

"I’m sad to announce that after 6 years with Reading FC, I will be leaving, after failing to reach an agreement with the club," Meite wrote.

"I came here as a boy and I leave as a man. I can’t express how grateful I am for everything you guys have done for me in my career. Every single one of you helped me to be the man I have become. I’ve got so many memories, both on and off the pitch, that I will never forget 🙏🏾 .

"I want to thank every coach and all the staff I have been working under. To all the people behind the scenes working hard for this beautiful club. To every single fan who supported us, a personal thank you for all your love and efforts.

"It’s because of you that I will always be a Reading fan and I’m 100% sure that @readingfc will be back."

How big a blow is it for Reading to lose Yakou Meite?

It is incredibly disappointing for the Royals to lose Meite.

While he has had a frustrating couple of years, there is no doubt that he was one of their main attacking threats and he would have been a huge asset in League One.

However, given the current turmoil at the club, it is understandable why Meite has decided to move on and he should have Championship suitors this summer.

With Tom Ince in advanced talks to join Watford, Junior Hoilett set to reunite with Neil Warnock at Huddersfield Town and the departures of Meite, Shane Long and Lucas Joao at the end of their contracts, the Royals are in desperate need of reinforcements in the forward areas over the coming months.