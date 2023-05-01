Yakou Meite has admitted that he has possibly played his final home game for Reading.

Meite's contract with the Royals is set to expire this summer, and thus he will become a free-agent if he does not sign a new deal in the coming months.

After missing four games due to injury, the 27-year-old made his return to action during last weekend's meeting with Wigan Athletic.

Reading fell behind in this particular fixture when Charlie Hughes headed home from James McClean's cross in the 81st minute.

Meite, who was introduced as a substitute, rescued a point for the Royals by slotting an effort into the back of the net in stoppage-time.

Wigan were relegated to League One as a result of this defeat.

Reading meanwhile will need help from elsewhere this week in order to avoid suffering the same fate.

Rotherham will retain their place in the Championship for another year if they beat Middlesbrough this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town will achieve safety if they pick up a draw in their showdown with Sheffield United on Thursday.

What has Yakou Meite had to say about his future at Reading FC?

Following Reading's draw with Wigan, Meite made an honest admission about his current situation at the club.

Speaking to Berkshire Live, Meite said: "To be honest I thought I was out for the season with my injury.

"Mark Bowen spoke to me recently and said to me 'try to come back for the team, Yakou' and it’s the last two games of the season… and possibly my last game in front of this crowd.

"I wanted to come, and I wanted to help the team – even though I was definitely not fit. I knew that in 15 or 20 minutes it was possible to do something.

"I was happy to score the goal and I hope this is the goal that can keep us up.

"Not just me, but there is a lot of injured players giving their best to come back and help the team.

"Credit to them [Shane Long and Tom McIntyre] because they actually started – I wasn’t fit enough to start but hopefully make an impact.

"Credit to them and I think that shows that we care as a group.

"If I take Tom McIntyre who has been here since he was young and me who has been here a long time.

"We didn’t want to let the team down.

"I gave my best to be back and I’m happy for the goal but as I said, it’s not enough."

How big of a blow would it be for Reading if Meite does depart?

If Meite opts to leave upon the expiry of his deal, it would unquestionably be a blow for Reading as he has managed to produce a host of promising performances during his time at the club.

In the 165 appearances that he has made for the Royals, Meite has managed to find the back of the net on 47 occasions.

The attacker has also chipped in with eight assists for his team-mates.

Reading will need to line up a list of potential replacements for Meite after they discover what division they are set to play in next season.