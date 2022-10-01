Yakou Meite makes fitness admission following long Reading absence

Reading forward Yakou Meite has admitted he still isn’t up to full fitness yet following his long-term layoff with a serious knee injury, speaking to RDG.Today ahead of his side’s clash against Huddersfield Town.

The Ivorian spent the majority of the 2021/22 campaign out of action due to this setback but returned earlier than he was previously expected to, making his return in a 3-2 defeat against Coventry City in midweek.

However, he didn’t look fully fit for the remainder of the season and only managed to rediscover his goalscoring form during pre-season, getting on the scoresheet against Colchester United, West Ham, AFC Wimbledon and Brighton and Hove Albion.

He has spent a period of time out injured during this season though and that has limited the impact he has been able to make, but could potentially feature this afternoon after getting some minutes under his belt during the international break.

His chances of getting on the pitch have been boosted by Shane Long’s absence, with the former Republic of Ireland international still out of action as he continues his recovery from a virus.

Despite this, Meite may not be a starter yet with the ex-PSG man admitting he isn’t 100% fully fit just yet.

He said: “It’s difficult to come back and be 100% straight away so there is still a lot of work for me to do.

“Even if I want to train every day and play every game, my body can’t really do that at the moment. If it’s not my knee then I will feel something else so I need to be careful.”

The Verdict:

A cruciate ligament injury can often end players’ careers, so the Ivorian will just be grateful that he has another chance to continue what has been a reasonably successful career in England thus far.

You do have to wonder whether he will return to the player he used to be – but there were promising signs in pre-season and that should give him confidence when he starts again.

With Long out, he has a good chance of being a starter with Lucas Joao and Andy Carroll unlikely to be a suitable partnership with their lack of pace.

Meite would be more useful as a presser compared to the latter two, though it remains to be seen how well he would work up front with Joao or Carroll alongside him.

All three can be real goalscoring assets at this level and with Tom Ince behind two of them, that will surely provide the Berkshire outfit with the attacking firepower needed to keep them afloat in the division.

And with the depth they now have up front, it will allow Paul Ince to ease Meite back into action gently, as long as an injury crisis doesn’t hit the forward department.