Yakou Meite issues classy message to Veljko Paunovic after Reading FC sacking

Yakou Meite has taken to Twitter to thank departing manager Veljko Paunovic for his efforts during his time in charge of the Berkshire club.

Reading parted company with Paunovic after their 3-2 win over Preston on Saturday-their first in 13 in all competitions-with fans and players giving their reactions on social media.

Paunovic revealed in his post match press conference that he knew of his departure before the win over Preston and it was quite the way to send off the former Chicago Fire manager.

Reading took the lead after two minutes through Lucas Joao before he got his second just before the 20 minute mark.

John Swift toasted a good afternoon for himself with the third ten minutes into the second half but the defensive frailties Reading have ensured this wasn’t a straight forward finish for the Royals.

Preston pulled two goals back towards the end of the game but it wasn’t enough to get a point ensure Paunovic departed on a positive.

Reflecting the the departure of his manager, Yakou Meite issued a classy message to his former manager, posting: “Just want to thanks the Coach and his staff for the trust. It’s been a pleasure working with you guys and I wish you all the best for the future.”

Just want to thanks the Coach @VPaunovic and his staff for the trust. It’s been a pleasure working with you guys and I wish you all the best for the futur 🙏🏾❤️ #LaBrute pic.twitter.com/o7MEkn7Ylv — La brute (@Yaks75) February 20, 2022

The Verdict

It’s a nice message to send off to a man who was well liked by many. However, being nice doesn’t win you football matches and Paunovic has unfortunately paid the price for that.

He has been unfortunate, given that he’s not had his best players available at the same time at all this season, with Yakou Meite himself only just returning from a long term injury layoff.

That being said, it’s time for all the Reading players to get behind Paul Ince, the new interim manager, as they face a difficult fight to stay in the Championship.