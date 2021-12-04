‘Ya beauty’ – One aspect of Sunderland’s draw with Oxford gets the seal of approval from these fans

Leon Dajaku opened the scoring for Sunderland in their 1-1 draw with Oxford United to net his third goal in English football.

The German winger, who is currently on a season-long loan from Union Berlin has slotted into a wing back role in recent weeks but was restored in his preferred position against Karl Robinson’s men. The game presented an opportunity for the Black Cats to go level on points with leading trio Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers with the majority of other third tier clubs in FA Cup action this weekend.

Oxford United provided stiff opposition and have competed in the League One play-offs in each of the last two seasons, contributing to a very evenly matched affair at the Stadium of Light.

The goal will give Dajaku’s confidence a world of good and should go some way to cementing his place in the starting XI. Lee Johnson’s men are still potentially only one win away from topping the tree with just five points separating first and eighth in the division.

Sunderland will fancy their chances when they host Morecambe on Tuesday evening with the 20th placed visitors looking firmly over their shoulders.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction from Sunderland fans on Twitter to Dajaku seventh minute goal…

Ya beauty — Sunderland Limbs (@LimbsSunderland) December 4, 2021

Clear of Lukaku — Sharky HD YT (@SharkyHD_ytt) December 4, 2021

What a start! Dajaku with a great goal to give sunderland the lead! https://t.co/WMHqlc3KMR — Roker Report ❤️🤍 (@RokerReport) December 4, 2021

That was pure class from Leon Dajaku. That’s what he can do when in the right positions. Brilliant goal. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) December 4, 2021

Gerrin what a goal from Leon Dajaku Ha’way The Lads let’s get another goal lads @mackemmarc @half_biscuit 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ @SunderlandAFC pic.twitter.com/J9LcCkFfnO — Acacia Cameron-Jude (@acacia_jude) December 4, 2021