‘Xmas has come early’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react ahead of player involvement today

Bradley Dack is set to continue his comeback from his serious knee injury by turning out for Blackburn Under-23s against Derby County on Monday evening.

Dack suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Rovers’ Lancashire derby against Wigan Athletic on 23 December, and spent more than 10 months on the sidelines.

However, after returning to training at the beginning of November, the attacking midfielder then featured in a behind closed doors friendly against Sheffield United – playing the opening 45 minutes less than three weeks later.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Blackburn Rovers’ academy?

1 of 22 David Dunn? Yes No

Dack hasn’t appeared since following a minor hamstring problem hindered his comeback, although the 26-year-old is expected to feature later tonight according to Lancs Live.

Despite their impressive start to the campaign, the return of Dack would be a major boost to Blackburn’s top-six hopes, and we’ve been looking at how many of the Ewood Park faithful have been reacting to the news that the midfielder will take another step towards his first-team return.

Check some of the best responses on Twitter below:

Xmas has come early 😍 — Yaj (@Ku3O0z) December 17, 2020

Makes me nervous! Dreading another injury! — Wegerleswiggle (@wegerleswiggle) December 17, 2020

Can’t be nervous got be excited. The more game time the stronger he’ll be and less likely breakdown 💙🤍 x — Mark Atherton (@markja79) December 17, 2020