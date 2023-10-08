Highlights Lewis Baker is a valuable asset for Stoke City, with a market value estimated to be around £6-7 million due to his consistent performances and goal contributions from midfield.

The summer transfer window would ultimately end up being an extremely busy one at Stoke City.

By the time the window closed at the start of September, the Potters had brought in no fewer than 17 new players for their first-team squad, as they looked to give Alex Neil a side capable of challenging for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Indeed, when combined with some of the individuals already on the books at the club, Stoke certainly ought to be eyeing a push for the top six spots over the course of the current campaign.

But just how much are some of those players who could be key to any hopes of promotion that the Potters have this season, actually worth.

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at five of Stoke City best current players, and given our prediction for just what their market value might be.

So why not take a look at those selections below, and see if you agree with the estimates provided?!

Lewis Baker

Former Chelsea youth prospect Lewis Baker joined Stoke on a permanent deal back in January 2022, and has since been a consistent threat from midfield for the Potters.

In 65 Championship appearances for the club to date, Baker has scored 15 goals and provided seven assists for Stoke, and his absence through injury has undoubtedly been a blow to them at the start of the current campaign.

That does show how valuable the 28-year-old is to the club, and with two years remaining on his contract, Stoke are in a position to negotiate any offer that comes in for him anytime soon, so a valuation in the region of £6-7million could be a fair one here.

Andre Vidigal

Vidigal has certainly hit the ground running for Stoke after joining from Portuguese side Maritimo in the summer transfer window.

The winger has already proved a reliable source of goals in the Championship for the club, rapidly establishing himself as a key part of Neil's side in the process.

With a three-year contract at the club also secure, Stoke can demand a decent fee for his services as things stand, although there will be questions just right now, about if he can maintain this strong start to life in England, so a value in the region of £5million is our estimate here.

Josh Laurent

Laurent joined Stoke from Reading in the summer of 2022, and enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the Potters last season.

That saw him handed the captain's armband by Alex Neil at the start of the current campaign, highlighting his importance and influence to this team, which is reinforced by his useful experience at this level.

With two years remaining on his contract at Stoke, Laurent's future is also relatively secure at the club, so he could arguably be valued at somewhere in the region of £6million.

Sead Haksabanovic

The situation with Haksabanovic is something of an interesting one given he is technically not a Stoke player, after joining only on loan from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Even so, his experience of winning silverware and competing in European football with the Scottish giants, coupled with a promising start to life with Stoke, suggests he could prove to be a key man for the Potters.

As a result, if they were to make the 24-year-old's move permanent in the future, a value in the region of £8million may arguably be a fair one for the winger.

Ben Wilmot

Signed from Watford in the summer of 2021, Wilmot has enjoyed an excellent first couple of seasons with the Potters, becoming a mainstay at the heart of their defence.

That was exemplified at the end of last season, when the centre back was named as Stoke's Player of the Year, with his importance to the club reinforced over the summer, when he signed a new contract until the end of the 2025/26 season.

At just 23-years-old, there is plenty to come from him as well, and given his contract situation puts Stoke in a strong position with regards to his future, a valuation of £10million is arguably a fair one here.