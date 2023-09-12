Sheffield Wednesday haven't enjoyed the best start to life back in the Championship.

Perhaps this was to be expected though - and not just because they have only just been promoted from League One.

They made a reasonably slow start to the summer transfer window, only bringing in Reece James before the latter stages of July and also changing their manager with Xisco Munoz replacing Darren Moore.

How have Sheffield Wednesday started the 2023/24 campaign?

The Owls have also faced some tricky opponents, facing both Southampton and Leeds United, who have only just come down from the Premier League and also playing Hull City, who look set to be a force under Liam Rosenior this term, and Preston North End, who have made an excellent start to the campaign.

However, the fact they have won just one point from a possible 15, with that point coming just before the international break, is unacceptable and Xisco won't be in his job for too long if results don't improve.

Dejphon Chansiri probably won't be afraid to pull the trigger despite maintaining real confidence in predecessor Moore throughout much of his tenure in South Yorkshire, even when things weren't going particularly well for the former defender.

The Owls won't want to go back down to the third tier anytime soon - and things will need to change after the international break.

What should Xisco Munoz do to improve Sheffield Wednesday's form?

A 3-4-1-2 system has to be the way forward for the Owls because it probably suits the current players they have.

They played with a back three many times last term and they have the calibre of central defenders needed to make it work.

Reece James, Di'Shon Bernard, Dominic Iorfa, and Liam Palmer can all be excellent wide centre-backs if required, with all four able to play wide as well.

They also have players who can operate at wing-back, including Palmer, James, Juan Delgado and Marvin Johnson, with all four assets going forward.

Johnson - if brought back in from the cold - could be particularly good on the left-hand side and James' goal against Peterborough United in the play-off semi-final second leg shows just how much of a threat he can be in the final third.

How effective the back three would be will depend on how good they can be in transition but the likes of Johnson and Palmer have become accustomed to playing at wing-back before.

They also have the midfield players to be able to make the 3-4-1-2 system an effective one for them, with the likes of Barry Bannan and George Byers able to play both in deep roles and in a more advanced position.

Bannan would probably be best off in a deep role where he can have more control and either Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson or Will Vaulks could start alongside him.

In the attacking midfield role, Byers or Josh Windass can play there.

And they have some decent options up top too, although they could dip into the free agent market if they feel they need more depth in this department.

They have enough attacking quality to be threatening with two up top and the three central defenders at the back could help them to be solid.

The Owls have played both a four and a five at the back this term, going with a back five against Leeds.

That helped them to remain solid, with the entire backline including Devis Vasquez performing really well.

Although the Owls didn't have a huge amount of possession, the fact they were able to take a point away from Elland Road shouldn't be sniffed at. And the fact they managed to pick up this result in a back five should give them confidence if they go with a 3-4-1-2 system for the long term.

Keeping the same back five that he put out at Leeds could be a good idea but they need to ensure their defenders (including their wide centre-backs as well as their wing-backs) can make an impact in the attacking third.