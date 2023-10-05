Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's poor start to the season and current position at the bottom of the Championship table suggests Xisco Munoz's departure is inevitable.

Michael Smith's career at Sheffield Wednesday has suffered under Munoz's tactics and style of play, but a managerial change could offer him a second chance to revive his performance at the club.

Smith was a key player for Sheffield Wednesday last season in League One, but has become lost and unused under Munoz, which has contributed to the team's struggles in front of goal.

It was always going to be a difficult adjustment for Sheffield Wednesday, but their fans would have hoped for better than they are getting.

It has been a dire start to the campaign for the Owls, as they sit at the bottom of the Championship table after 10 games.

Tuesday night saw the misery pilled further onto the club and its manager, Xisco Munoz, as the Yorkshire side suffered another defeat, this time to West Brom.

The Baggies took the lead in the 13th minute through midfielder John Swift, and it was enough for the home side to claim all three points.

This was just another game that dampened the spirits of Sheffield Wednesday fans and raised more questions about what would happen to Munoz.

Xisco Munoz leaves Sheffield Wednesday

It seemed inevitable that Munoz was going to leave the Championship club sooner rather than later.

We are now 10 games into the season, and Wednesday has picked up just two points out of a possible 30.

As mentioned, they sit at the bottom of the league and look like a side that is already destined to return to League One again next season.

It was clear early on what the feelings were of the supporters towards Munoz, but given Dejphon Chansiri’s recent statement about not funding the club anymore, it was a concern of the fans that he was going to keep Munoz in the dugout much longer than anyone expected.

However, this is the worst start to a season in the club’s history, and therefore, when the club announced on Wednesday evening that Munoz had left the club, it will have come as no surprise to anyone involved.

He leaves having made the worst start in the club's history and with the Owls looking far weaker than they did last season.

Wednesday fans will hope this is a sign for the club to turn things around, and it could also have a positive impact on the players, with striker Michael Smith one player to benefit.

Why could Xisco Munoz leaving Sheffield Wednesday revive Michael Smith’s career?

Smith joined the Owls in the summer transfer window of 2022, and in his first season at the club, he scored 16 goals in 39 League One appearances to help the club earn promotion.

Given the club wasn’t going to spend loads of money after their promotion, Smith was expected to be an important player for the club in their attack.

However, the 31-year-old has barely got a touch, with him making seven appearances in the 10 Championship games, but only four have been starts.

When he has played, it seems the way Munoz wants his team to play doesn’t suit Smith, so the forward has gone from being an important player for the club to one that looks lost and unwanted.

Therefore, now Munoz has departed Wednesday, it could be argued that Smith has a second chance at getting his career at the club going again, as he’s proved himself at this level before he can score goals - 18 in 89 appearances between 2018 and 2021, including seven assists, albeit in a Rotherham United shirt.

Last season, Smith was excellent for Sheffield Wednesday in League One; he averaged 2.5 shots per game as well as 0.4 dribbles and even managed 1.3 key passes, which helped him grab his seven assists, as per WhoScored.com.

Obviously, they are two different leagues, but in the space of a summer, Smith has gone from being an important player for the club under Darren Moore to someone who looks lost under Munoz.

The Owls are struggling in front of goal, and the manager isn’t turning to Smith, so for the sake of the player’s career, he may get a better chance of playing if, or more likely now the Spaniard has left the club.