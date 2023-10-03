Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's decision to part ways with Darren Moore was a big loss as he had got them promoted and had the best chance of maintaining their Championship status.

When the decision was made between Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore to part ways, it always felt like a big loss to the Owls.

After all, Moore was the man who had got them up, the squad was full of his players, and ultimately, you felt the club had the best chance of maintaining their Championship status with him in charge.

Nevertheless, Moore departed and in his place came Spanish boss Xisco Munoz.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

At the time, it seemed like a risky appointment. Xisco did guide Watford to promotion in 2020/21, but the Hornets had a very talented squad.

To his credit, he got a tune out of that squad, but it was always a very different proposition to what Wednesday were going to be this season.

How have Sheffield Wednesday performed so far under Xisco Munoz?

As some were predicting, so far under Xisco Munoz, Sheffield Wednesday have been very poor, with results very difficult to come by.

The Owls have played nine Championship matches heading into tonight's fixture away at West Brom, for example, but are yet to register their first league victory.

The Owls have a league record of no wins, two draws and seven defeats, and worryingly, have conceded 17 goals compared to scoring just five.

Naturally, this leaves Sheffield Wednesday bottom of the Championship, and six points adrift of getting out of the relegation zone.

Such results and league position have led to Xisco being under pressure from the club's supporters.

Indeed, some Wednesday fans even chanted 'you're getting sacked in the morning' at the Owls boss during their defeat to Sunderland last Friday night.

What has Xisco Munoz said about his Sheffield Wednesday future?

Speaking after that Sunderland game, Xisco Munoz was unsure and could not guarantee he would be given time to turn things around.

When quizzed about his future at the club, Munoz replied, via ChronicleLive: "I don't know,"

"This is one question that you need to ask the big boss [Chansiri]."

Elsewhere after that defeat, Munoz admitted he was doing something wrong.

"It’s important to start thinking about how you can improve the situation,” said Munoz, via The Star.

“You need to understand about some players and when you get home you start thinking about your first XI and the situation, but we are one of the teams in the Championship who have used the most players and in pre-season everyone had the opportunity with me.

"If we need to change something, maybe, but you need the process in training. But I’m doing something wrong because if you’re not reaching the style you want, the level you want it’s because you are doing something bad.

“I need to try to give my best but with normality and logic.”

How much pressure is Xisco Munoz under at Sheffield Wednesday?

This question answers itself when reading the above, to be honest.

Results have been poor, as have performances, and the supporters' patience has worn thin, as evidenced by the chants heard at Hillsborough on Friday evening.

It's a huge couple of games coming up for the Spaniard, you feel.

West Brom away is another tricky match for the Owls, before they host Huddersfield at home on Saturday prior to the international break.

Lose both of those matches in poor fashion and Xisco Munoz may not find himself in the dugout for the Owls' trip to his former side Watford on October 21st.