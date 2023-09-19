Like most Watford head coaches, Xisco Munoz did not last particularly long in charge at Vicarage Road.

The Spaniard, though, had greater success with the Hornets than most, steering the club to automatic promotion in 2020/21.

Munoz would eventually go on to be sacked in October 2021, but before that, he had been backed significantly in the transfer market.

With that said, we thought it would be interesting to take a look at Munoz's first five signings whilst Watford boss, and see where they are at currently.

Let's get into the list!

5 Philip Zinckernagel

The first signing of the Xisco Munoz era at Watford was Philip Zinckernagel, who officially became a Hornet on January 1st 2021.

The Dane arrived on a free transfer from Bodo/Glimt, having been wildly successful in Norway.

Indeed, in the 2020 season, Zinckernagel scored 19 goals and registered 24 assists in 28 matches.

Zinckernagel's numbers at Watford were nowhere near as good, though, scoring just one goal in 21 matches for the club.

He would eventually be loaned out to Nottingham Forest before making a permanent Vicarage Road exit in 2022 to join Olympiacos.

In the summer of 2023, Zinckernagel moved permanently again and is now playing for Club Brugge in Belgium.

4 Dan Gosling

The second signing of the Xisco Munoz era was Dan Gosling.

The central midfielder arrived on transfer deadline day from AFC Bournemouth and would remain at the club for two and a half seasons.

Gosling featured 13 times under Munoz between his arrival and the club's promotion, scoring two goals, one of which was an important winner away at Norwich.

In total, Gosling made just 37 appearances for Watford before being released earlier this year.

At present, Gosling remains without a club.

3 Achraf Lazaar

The third signing of the Xisco Munoz era was one made outside the transfer window, with Achraf Lazaar coming in as a free agent in February 2021.

The Moroccan arrived as defensive cover, and in that sense, fulfilled his role well at Vicarage Road, even if he did make just five appearances for the club.

In the summer of 2021, Lazaar was released by the Hornets ahead of their Premier League return.

Like Gosling above, Lazaar is currently without a club at the time of writing, having been released by Italian side Novara this summer.

2 Imran Louza

The fourth player signed whilst Xisco Munoz was Watford boss was Imran Louza.

The Moroccan midfielder joined the Hornets after they had won promotion to the Premier League, and ahead of their return to the top flight.

As any Watford supporter will know, Louza remains at the club to this day, and is currently one of the most, if not the most, talented player in the current side when on form.

The 24-year-old is contracted at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2028, so we could see him playing his football in WD18 for quite a few years to come.

1 Ashley Fletcher

Last but not least, the fifth signing made by Xisco Munoz and Watford during his reign at the club was forward Ashley Fletcher.

Fletcher was a free agent at the time having left Middlesbrough, and signed a five-year deal at Vicarage Road.

It was certainly an eyebrow-raising transfer, and it proved to be awful business by the club, with Fletcher only going on to make a total of six appearances for the Hornets.

Remarkably still on the books at Watford, ironically, Fletcher is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday for the 2023/24 season, where his former Watford boss Xisco Munoz is currently in charge.