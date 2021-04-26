Xisco Munoz sends three-word message to Watford fans following Premier League promotion

Watford are back in the Premier League at the first time of asking after blowing their Championship rivals away in the second half of the season.

The Hornets were very erratic in the first half of the campaign, with many draws picked up that should have been wins under Vladimir Ivic, but it wasn’t until he was replaced when Watford really got into their stride.

Out went the Serb and in came the little-known Xisco Munoz a day later in December, a former winger who had played for Valencia, Real Betis and Levante but his managerial experience stretched to just 11 games at Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi.

That wasn’t a problem though as the Spaniard had enough about him to get the club over the line and back into the top flight – they’ve lost four games since his arrival but a six-match winning streak from March through to the beginning of April was a catalyst for their top two finish.

Xisco’s infectiousness has been endearing to Watford fans and they’ve definitely taken to him, and he’s sent a simple three-word message to the supporters via Instagram following confirmation of their return to the promised land – ‘We are back’.

The Verdict

Even though Watford already had a ridiculously talented squad, Xisco has done very well to rally the troops and get them all onside to reach the Premier League once again.

It was clear that the squad’s full potential wasn’t being maximised by Ivic and all it took was for a coach to come in to give the players a little bit of freedom.

We all know Watford’s history with managers in recent years – a few bad results next season and things may start to look bleak for Xisco – but he’s going to get a chance to see what he can do with the club after guiding them to promotion.