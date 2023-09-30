Highlights Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has apologised to his team's fanbase following their loss against Sunderland.

He has vowed to keep fighting on.

However, his future may now be in doubt following such a torrid start to the season.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz apologised to his side's supporters last night after their winless run in the Championship continued, speaking to the Irish News.

They came up against Sunderland, who always looked favourites on paper considering how good they have been under Tony Mowbray for much of their time under his stewardship.

And the Black Cats took an early lead, with Daniel Ballard heading home from a corner in the fifth minute to put the visitors 1-0 up.

They doubled their lead three minutes later with Jack Clarke firing home - and he grabbed his second and the Wearside outfit's third just after the half-hour mark from the penalty spot.

At this point, it looked as though the Owls were set for a hammering. Even though they managed to keep the Black Cats out after that, they failed to mount a real response and the game ended 3-0.

That isn't ideal for Wednesday who remain winless in the league this term, claiming just two points from a possible 27 in their opening nine league games this term.

Considering how hard the Owls worked to get back to the Championship, they won't want to go back down with a whimper but it looks like they will, as things stand.

At the time of writing, most other teams in the division have a game in hand over them and they are currently four points adrift of safety.

That isn't an insurmountable deficit considering the number of games the club has to change things, but to be that number of points adrift of safety so early on in the campaign isn't promising for them.

What did Xisco Munoz say to Sheffield Wednesday's supporters after the Sunderland defeat?

Yesterday was a very turbulent day for the Owls, with owner Dejphon Chansiri taking aim at a section of the fanbase and even saying he won't put additional money into the club.

That wasn't an ideal statement to make ahead of their game on Sky Sports that evening, with Chansiri under an increasing amount of pressure to sell the club now.

Another man who will be feeling the heat is Xisco, whose spell at Hillsborough has been a disaster thus far.

After last night's game, he spoke about Chansiri's comments and apologised to the supporters, telling the Irish News: "I can’t speak about the chairman; my job is the football side of things and the focus is on the players.

"To the fans, I’m so sorry. I’ve been under pressure since the first day. It’s a big challenge but I will continue to fight every day."

Is it time for Dejphon Chansiri to sack Xisco Munoz?

Unfortunately for the Owls, they haven't lived up to expectations.

Xisco may not have the most talented players in the league at his disposal, but you feel he should be doing a bit better at the moment.

However, the Owls now have off-field problems and it feels as though the off-field issues need to be sorted out straight away before anything else is.

In saying that, the dressing room are probably losing faith in their manager following such a poor start and this is why you can't blame the Owls if they did make a change in the coming weeks.

They may need to make this change before the gap between them and safety becomes much bigger.