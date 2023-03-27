Former Watford boss Xisco Munoz has admitted that a part of him was sad when Hornets won promotion because that meant he had to start from scratch at Vicarage Road in his quest to adapt to the Premier League, speaking in an interview with Sky Sports.

The 42-year-old came in as Vladimir Ivic's successor in December 2020, with the club still in the promotion mix at that point but perhaps underachieving considering the strength of the squad they had with Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro at their disposal.

Overseeing a very successful February and March period, that proved to be crucial for Xisco who was able to guide them into the top two and keep them there, sealing their top-tier return with two games to spare.

Knowing they would be competing in the top flight again following their narrow 1-0 home win against Millwall in April 2021, this was a major high point in their then-manager's career, with the Spanish coach still in the early stages of his time as a coach at that point.

Not only would he have the opportunity to prove himself at the top level - but promotion also meant that he was going to be given a lot more money to spend in the summer than he would have done if the club had remained in the Championship.

But the 42-year-old has since revealed that he had mixed feelings following the final whistle against the Lions.

He said: "One part of me was really happy because the Premier League was the goal but another part was sad.

"If we would have had 25 more games together, we would have enjoyed all of them because the team was ready for all situations. We could play on transition, low block, mid-block, high press, we could do everything.

"I was a little sad because I knew that in two weeks, it would be all over and we would have to start again from zero because the contest in the Premier League is totally different."

The Verdict:

He may have also felt sad because he probably knew that he was at higher risk of being sacked by the Hornets in the top flight, with his team always likely to be at the lower end of the division.

Although there was pressure on him to win promotion during the 2020/21 campaign, winning most weeks would have boosted morale and that would have made Xisco's job easier.

The top flight is a different world though and Manchester City's 6-0 victory against Burnley in the FA Cup reinforces the gulf in class between the top two divisions in English football, with the Clarets looking formidable in the second tier.

The Hornets didn't actually make a bad start to life back in the top tier during the 2021/22 campaign and the 42-year-old can count himself extremely unlucky to have been dismissed, especially with Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson failing to improve things later on in the season.

They may have dropped points in winnable games during the early stages of 2021/22 - but Xisco could be forgiven for that considering his team were still adapting to a new league at that point.