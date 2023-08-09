Highlights Xisco Munoz has dismissed speculation about Michael Smith's potential exit from Sheffield Wednesday, stating that the striker missed a recent match due to illness.

Munoz acknowledges Smith's importance to the team and is not surprised by the interest in him.

Smith's strong performances and goal-scoring record make him a valuable asset for Wednesday, and it would take a substantial offer for the club to consider selling him.

Xisco Munoz has responded to speculation surrounding the future of Michael Smith.

Smith was an unused substitute in Sheffield Wednesday’s opening fixture of the new Championship season, and was not in the matchday squad at all for Tuesday night’s clash with Stockport County.

The 31-year-old was previously the subject of a loan offer from League One side Derby County.

The Rams are looking to reinforce their attacking options as they aim for a promotion push out of the third tier.

Smith has earned consecutive League One promotions in the last two years.

The striker played a key role in Rotherham United and Wednesday’s journey back into the second division.

What has Xisco Munoz said about Michael Smith’s future?

Derby could yet decide to return with a permanent offer for the forward, with Paul Warne keen to strengthen his options in attack.

The club’s desire to improve the team will have only been emphasised by their opening day 2-1 loss at home to Wigan Athletic last weekend.

However, Munoz confirmed that Smith only missed the cup action midweek due to illness.

The Owls boss claimed that he would have started otherwise, dismissing any talk of a potential exit from Hillsborough.

“He’s one of the important players,” said Munoz, via Alan Biggs.

The Spaniard admitted his lack of surprise at the interest in Smith given how important he was to the squad last year.

He also revealed that he was expecting a stuttering performance from his players in their EFL first round match on Tuesday due to their lack of familiarity with each other.

Wednesday progressed to the second round, but only after a penalty shootout.

The two teams couldn’t be separated after 90 minutes, so went straight to penalties, where the Championship side came out 4-1 winners over their League Two opposition.

How has Xisco Munoz fared at Sheffield Wednesday so far?

The 2-1 loss to Southampton to open the season on Friday night was not a surprising result given the Saints were a Premier League side just a few months ago, while the Owls were in League One last season.

The performance saw a spirited effort against clearly superior opposition, so it will be over the next few weeks that we get a clearer reflection of the work Munoz has done with this squad since taking over during the summer.

Wednesday have added a number of fresh faces to their ranks this summer, including the likes of Pol Valentín, Di’Shon Bernard, Juan Delgado, Anthony Musaba and Bambo Diaby, among others.

Up next for Wednesday is a trip to face Hull City on 12 August.

Should Sheffield Wednesday cash-in on Derby’s interest in Michael Smith?

Smith scored 17 and assisted six in the league last season, playing a crucial role in Wednesday’s promotion.

Similarly, he bagged 19 and six in the division the campaign prior to help the Millers earn a top two spot.

So you can see why Derby are keen to add the forward to their ranks, with Warne aiming for promotion this year.

It would have to take a good offer to Wednesday to consider a sale given Smith’s importance to Munoz’s squad.