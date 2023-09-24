Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's poor start to the season has put Xisco Munoz under immense pressure, with fans questioning his team selection and tactics.

Munoz is calling for togetherness and support from the fans, emphasizing the hard work of the players and the need for improvement.

The next three league games will be crucial for Munoz to secure his position as the team's manager, as they face tough challenges against Sunderland, West Brom, and Huddersfield.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has vowed to continue to work hard, as he insists everyone must stick together to get out of the mess they find themselves in.

Sheffield Wednesday’s dismal start continues

The Owls have had a very poor start to the campaign, and they are the only team in the Championship without a win, having picked up just two points from their eight games.

As a result, they sit bottom of the table, and the optimism that was around Hillsborough after their promotion win in May has quickly disappeared.

Even though Munoz has only been in charge for those eight games, it’s fair to say he is already under huge pressure, with fans questioning his team selection and the tactical approach.

The 3-0 loss at fellow strugglers Swansea yesterday prompted chants from the away end against the ex-Watford coach, along with owner Dejphon Chansiri.

What has Xisco Munoz said about the fans' anger?

Munoz was quizzed about the anger from the Wednesday supporters, and he delivered a response that called for togetherness when speaking to Yorkshire Live.

“All I can say is it's important that we stay together. We arrived two months ago with 10 players, and we've worked very hard. The most important thing is people need to help me try and change the situation. I believe in the players. I know how they're working every day and I know they try 100 per cent. I know right now we don't show the qualities demanded in the Championship. I know it.

“But I know how hard they work every day. (They) can put the focus on me which is ok. I continue until my last day. I know when I arrived it wasn't an easy situation. When you are playing in the Championship these teams are ready to play. I know we need to improve but we only have two weeks with some players. Today we started with eight players who did not have pre-season with us. The first time I took the wheel of the car, for example, I was nervous and for sure we are in this moment now.”

Will Xisco Munoz lose his job at Sheffield Wednesday?

It still seems very early to make such big decisions, but there’s no doubt a vast majority of the Wednesday support will want Munoz to leave, and he will be under huge pressure.

Some of his decisions have been surprising, such as the omission of Marvin Johnson, and there’s no style of clear plan with what the Owls are trying to do.

Everyone knows in football that you don’t get much time, so Munoz will be aware that he needs wins quickly.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

There are three league games for the Yorkshire side ahead of the October international break, and they could be pivotal for Munoz as he looks to keep his job.

Next up, they face a tough home game against high-flying Sunderland at Hillsborough, before a trip to West Brom, and then a home fixture against Huddersfield prior to the two-week break.