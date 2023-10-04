Highlights Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz acknowledges the fans' frustration with their abysmal start to the season, understanding their disappointment.

Despite making changes and trying different tactics, the team continues to struggle, conceding early goals and lacking scoring opportunities.

The upcoming game against Huddersfield is seen as a critical moment for Munoz, as a win could provide some hope, but a defeat may mark the end of his tenure as manager.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz insists he can understand why the fans are furious as their abysmal start to the season continued with a 1-0 defeat at West Brom last night.

Toothless Owls fall to another loss

The Owls have made history for all the wrong reasons, as they have now made the worst start ever for the club, suffering eight defeats in ten games, collecting just two points in the process.

That has left Wednesday bottom of the Championship, and they are already seven points from safety, whilst many of their rivals have a game in hand.

With Dejphon Chansiri recently stating he won’t put additional funding into the club, it’s fair to say they’re in a mess.

So, the fans are understandably angry, and they made it clear they want Munoz to leave, with chants heard from the away end at The Hawthorns, as a John Swift effort sealed the points for the hosts.

What did Xisco Munoz say about the fan reaction?

The Spaniard is obviously aware he has not done enough since replacing Darren Moore, and Munoz told Yorkshire Live that he does ‘understand’ the fans' frustrations.

“I'm disappointed. We tried to change formation and players. We had chances but again we conceded early. After we have our chances it's very difficult for us to score. Individual mistakes again tonight.

“I understand the fans' disappointment with the situation. Today we tried to play with two strikers, but we had the same ending. It's difficult (conceding early). Last games we decided from set-pieces and today they scored from a simple cross. Everything at the moment is negative for us but after we had some reactions. We need to improve a lot of things.

“It's tough for me, players, fans - everybody. One experience with Watford I had one of the best experiences of my life. This is tough for everyone and all we can do is try positive things to change the situation.”

Will Dejphon Chansiri sack Xisco Munoz?

Unfortunately for the ex-Watford chief, it’s hard to make a case that he should remain in place at Hillsborough, as they’ve had a disastrous start.

At West Brom, he did change things, swapping seven players after the Sunderland defeat, which included switching the formation. It felt like a last roll of the dice for Munoz, but it didn’t work.

They did have a few chances in the first half, but overall it was another hugely disappointing display, and the reality is that Albion controlled the second half, with Wednesday barely laying a glove on them despite trailing, which was hard to understand.

Of course, the big unknown in all of this is Chansiri. He has made it clear he doesn’t want to put more money into the club, which implied he wouldn’t be sacking a manager at an extra cost.

Yet, relegation to League One would impact the value of the club, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

The Owls face a massive game against former boss Darren Moore this weekend, as he brings his Huddersfield side to Hillsborough, and it feels as though it’s the last chance for Munoz.

A win would at least bring them back in the mix, but defeat to their rivals would surely be the end of the road, and it would be ironic if Moore was the man to oversee it all.

You have huge sympathy for the Wednesday fans, and in the bigger picture they are desperate for a new owner. Yet, right now, they need results, and all attention is on this massive Huddersfield fixture.