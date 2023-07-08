Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has reflected on his first game in charge of the Owls after Saturday's 1-1 draw against non-league side York City.

The Spanish coach thanked Wednesday fans for their support at the LNER Stadium and highlighted the involvement of 10 academy players as one of the key positives.

York City 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls started pre-season a week ago but ramped up their preparations for the 2023/24 Championship campaign on Saturday against non-league opposition.

The early friendlies are all about getting minutes in legs rather than the result but Munoz will have been happy to see his side take a 1-0 lead into the break courtesy of Josh Windass, who seized on a defensive mistake and coolly found the net.

Wednesday rung the changes at the start of the second half and were unable to protect their lead with Cam Dawson making two saves in quick succession before Finlay Barnes bagged the equaliser just before the hour.

Neither side were able to find the winner, which meant that Munoz's first game in charge of the South Yorkshire club ended as a 1-1 draw.

Speaking to club media after the match, the new Wednesday boss revealed his verdict on the pre-season friendly.

"I think it was a good game," said Munoz.

"I'm really happy also. I can say thank you very much to the fans because they supported us today. They came here to help us and to give us a little bit of support.

"I'm also happy because 10 players from the academy played with us and step by step, we need to know the different situations and we need to improve the team."

The involvement of plenty of homegrown talent was one of the positives highlighted by Munoz, who added: "We have two parts and I think the team was better in the first half, had more control. We are working only two days with them and they showed today what we worked on. We want to keep a little bit of the ball and building all the situations with one man more for different plays.

"I'm happy, I know we have a big job and we need to work very hard but today was a good thing for me."

Ultimately, however, the Wednesday boss agreed that the most important thing at this point in pre-season is getting minutes into his players legs.

He said: "Yeah, this is now the most important. You need to understand that they've now been working only seven days. The maximum they can play is 45 minutes, that's the maximum because they're not ready to play for more time.

"It's important as well that no one picked up an injury because we need to have the control in these situations and we are thinking for the next one."

Sheffield Wednesday 2023 pre-season

The Owls are back in action against Chesterfield on Tuesday evening and will then head for a short trip to Spain, where they'll take on both Real Murcia (18/07) and Eldense (21/07).

Once back in the UK, Wednesday will face Doncaster Rovers (25/07) and Luton Town (29/07) before the Championship campaign gets underway at the start of August.