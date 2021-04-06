Xisco Munoz reacts to Watford’s display v Boro and looks ahead to Reading clash on Friday

Watford manager Xisco Munoz has highlighted his ‘disappointment’ after the club’s 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.

The Hornets are unbeaten in their last seven league games but couldn’t keep up their impressive winning run on Monday against Warnock’s Boro side.

Watford currently sit second in the league and have built an impressive 10-point gap over third place Brentford.

Since the arrival of Munoz in December, Watford have gone from strength to strength and look in prime position to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Hornets are in the best current form in the Championship having gained 13 points from their five games.

Munoz however sets high expectations of his side and told the club website about his disappointment after their draw away at Middlesbrough.

“Right now, I’m only thinking about what we can work on better for the next game,” said the Head Coach. “Our team has very good numbers and we need to keep going, play with the same ambition as we have been doing in the next games.

“I’ve said before that we will sometimes have difficult moments and it isn’t easy. When we win, I always say we can enjoy for 20 minutes and then think about the next game. Today I’m disappointed, and after I’ll work for the next game. We’re always working for what we can improve, because we know we have important games ahead.”

Watford face Reading in their next game and the Royals will provide a tough test as they themselves are eager to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Munoz has explained how his side will continue to give their all in every game until the end of the season.

“We have a very good challenge until the final,” he said. “We are fit, we are ambitious, we are in a very good moment. I’m sure our squad will give their best to take the maximum points.

“We know our objective from the first day. It’s important to go step by step. The first step is to guarantee play-offs, after we try to take second position, and after we will try to take first position. The most important is to keep going with the same attitude until the final.”

The Verdict

Munoz has been a fantastic appointment for this Watford side and looks set to take them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking which is no easy job despite their strong squad.

Watford have worked their way through managers for fun in recent years, but it finally seems that Munoz could be the man to take them to a new level.

A strong squad and a driven manager should see the Hornets automatically promoted this year, especially with other clubs around them struggling in recent games.