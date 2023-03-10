Xisco Munoz reacts to Watford’s big decision to sack Slaven Bilic

Watford relieved Slaven Bilic of his duties as manager of the club earlier this week with Chris Wilder arriving at Vicarage Road on a deal until the end of the season.

Bilic did not have the same impact at Watford that he did at West Bromwich Albion, and it looked as if the Hornets were sliding towards mid table.

The Hornets have arguably looked their best this season when Rob Edwards was in charge but he has since moved on to promotion-chasing Luton Town after being sacked by Watford in the opening few months of the season.

Xisco Munoz took the Hornets to a second-placed finish in the Championship in 2020/21 and had them competing above the relegation zone in the Premier League when he received his marching orders.

The Spaniard has had two managerial roles since leaving Hertfordshire and offered his reaction to yet another sacking at Watford when he guested on Football Daily’s 72+.

He said: “It’s important you know the context, sometimes it’s difficult for the managers there, you are waiting to give the process but sometimes the process goes slowly or they (the owners) are only waiting for the results.

“When I arrive there, I tried to give my ideas as fast as possible to give maximum support at the training ground and I understand the owners about the situations, because if you are a good coach you need to stay in situations.

“We will see what happens now if they can arrive at the top of the table.”

The Verdict

It would not be uncharacteristic for the Hornets to re-appoint Munoz at the start of next season with Wilder’s deal only running until the summer.

It seems like a fairly risk-free move for Wilder because his managerial reputation will probably stay the same if he is unable to reach the play-offs with Watford, but his stock would rise significantly if he takes them close to a Premier League return before riding off into the sunset.

Munoz has been the Hornets’ most successful manager since Javi Gracia and supporters would probably be quite pleased to see him back at the club, though a change in the managerial strategy would remain a priority.